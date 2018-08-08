Ellington Financial LLC : Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of July 31, 2018

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE: EFC) ("Ellington Financial" or the
"Company") today announced that its estimated book value per common
share as of July 31, 2018 was $19.94, or $19.62 on a diluted basis.
Estimated book value per share on a diluted basis takes into account
securities convertible into the Company's common shares. These estimates
are subject to change upon completion of the Company's month-end
valuation procedures relating to its investment positions, and any such
change could be material. There can be no assurance that the Company's
estimated book value per common share as of July 31, 2018 is indicative
of what the Company's results are likely to be for the three or nine
month period ending September 30, 2018 or in future periods, and the
Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimated book
value per common share prior to issuance of financial statements for
such periods.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve
numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our
beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you
should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of
future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature
and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will,"
"should," "may," "expect," "project," "believe," "intend," "seek,"
"plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references
to strategy, plans, or intentions. The Company's results can fluctuate
from month to month depending on a variety of factors, some of which are
beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including,
without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in mortgage
default rates and prepayment rates, and other changes in market
conditions and economic trends. Furthermore, forward-looking statements
are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things,
those described under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on
March 15, 2018, which can be accessed through the link to our SEC
filings under "For Our Shareholders" on our website (www.ellingtonfinancial.com)
or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to
time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q,
10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
This release and the information contained herein do not constitute an
offer of any securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities.
About Ellington Financial LLC
Ellington Financial LLC is a specialty finance company that invests in a
diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial
mortgage-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage loans,
consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans,
collateralized loan obligations, corporate equity and debt securities
(including distressed debt), non-mortgage and mortgage-related
derivatives, equity investments in mortgage-related entities, and other
strategic investments. Ellington Financial LLC is externally managed and
advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington
Management Group, L.L.C.
