Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ellington Financial LLC    EFC

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC (EFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ellington Financial LLC : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE: EFC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-9CF086C4677E3.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC
03:14pELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/06ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/06ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Appoints Lisa Mumford to Board of Directors
BU
08/06ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/02ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
08/01ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Announces Second Quarter Dividend of $0.41 Per Share
BU
07/30ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2018 Earnings..
BU
07/27ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/10ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
07/10ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC : Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Ellington Financial details strong quarter 
08/06Ellington Financial beats by $0.25, misses on interest income 
08/01Ellington Financial declares $0.41 dividend 
07/17High Yield Strategy Fails Again 
07/11Mortgage REITs manage gains in a nervous broader market. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44,5 M
EBIT 2018 61,9 M
Net income 2018 56,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,0%
P/E ratio 2018 8,58
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
Capi. / Sales 2018 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,94x
Capitalization 495 M
Chart ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC
Duration : Period :
Ellington Financial LLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Eric Penn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Robards Chairman
J. R. Herlihy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald I. Simon Independent Director
Edward Resendez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC13.03%495
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD15.52%48 614
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%38 046
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-0.37%28 255
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%10 489
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.59%8 173
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.