ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG (ELG)

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG (ELG)
07/26 10:48:18 am
22.5 EUR   +5.39%
10:36aELMOS : BLDC motor driver for 48V board net
PU
07/19ELMOS SEMICONDU : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
07/18AD HOC / ELMOS : EBIT margin well above consensus in Q2
PU
Elmos: BLDC motor driver for 48V board net

07/26/2018 | 10:36am CEST

Elmos introduces with the E523.50, a threefold 72V half-bridge driver for brushless DC (BLDC) motors. Feasible are automotive applications with 12/24V- (Trucks) and 48V board net power supply as well as industrial applications with 24 to 60V power supplies. The IC complies with AEC-Q100, Grade 0 (150°C) requirements.

The digital RUN pin and six digital inputs control the three half-bridge gate drivers (three high side and three low side gate drivers). The IC is configurable for six direct control inputs or three enable and three PWM (pulse width modulation) inputs. In the latter case, the dead time is generated automatically and can be adjusted using an external resistor.

The component has an integrated DC/DC step-down (buck) converter, which provides the drivers and other loads with a gate voltage of 11V/100mA. The internal 3.3V control unit is able to supply the microcontroller with up to 20mA. An external boost transistor can be connected for higher loads.

Among the component characteristics are comprehensive diagnostics and protective features. Two error outputs show any over-current, low voltage and excessive temperature rise. The excellent heat transfer properties of the exposed-pad QFN housing make it possible to operate the IC close to its maximum permissible temperature of up to 170°C.

We will be happy to provide you with additional information. Please send an email with your comments or questions to [email protected] mentioning 'E523.50' in the reference line. You may also contact us by phone calling + 49 231 7549-100.

About Elmos Semiconductor AG
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:35:05 UTC
