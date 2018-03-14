Log in
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/14 08:00:05 am
26.5 EUR   -1.49%
Elmos Semiconductor AG: annual report 2017 released

03/14/2018 | 07:35am CET

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Elmos Semiconductor AG: annual report 2017 released

14.03.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial figures and guidance confirmed

Dortmund, Germany, March 14, 2018: The annual report for 2017 of Elmos Semiconductor AG (FSE: ELG) was published today. In addition to the audited consolidated financial statements, the report includes comprehensive information about the fiscal year. This year's report focuses on presenting information in higher density. The annual report 2017 is available at www.elmos.com.

"The Company is set for growth and has the financial strength this requires. Yet we know: Growth cannot be taken for granted but takes hard and dedicated work," says Dr. Anton Mindl, Chairman of the Board of Management for Elmos Semiconductor AG, in the Annual Report. "We develop new fields of application and work on innovative updates of existing products at the same time."

The Supervisory Board and Board of Management intend to propose a dividend increase to 0.40 Euro per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2018, in Dortmund, Germany (previous year: 0.35 Euro per share).

Assuming a continued positive economic environment, Elmos expects year-on-year sales growth of 8% to 12% in the current year. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 13% and 17%. The company will continue to drive forward measures for further growth in the current fiscal year. As in the previous year, capital expenditures will amount to less than 15% of sales. Due to investments for further growth, Elmos expects negative adjusted free cash flow in 2018. The forecast is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 USD/EUR.

Overview of financials

The preliminary financial figures announced in mid-February 2018 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

  2017 2016 Diff. Q4/17 Q4/16 Diff.
Sales 250.4 228.6 9.5% 68.5 63.5 7.9%
Gross profit on sales 110.1 96.8 13.7% 32.8 29.4 11.3%
Gross margin in % 43.9% 42.3%   47.8% 46.4%  
Research and development 33.8 36.0 -6.1% 7.8 9.1 -14.5%
EBIT 38.4 23.1 66.2% 17.3 11.2 53.6%
EBIT margin in % 15.3% 10.1%   25.2% 17.7%  
Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests 24.9 15.9 57.1% 10.6 8.1 30.2%
Basic earnings per share (Euro) 1.26 0.80 57.4% 0.54 0.41 31.5%
Capital expenditure 37.2 23.2 60.6% 15.0 4.6 >100%
Capital expenditure in % 14.9% 10.1%   21.9% 7.3%  
Adjusted free cash flow -5.2 9.1 n.a. -4.4 8.4 n.a.

Definitions of select financial indicators
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
- Capital expenditure: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses (prior-year figures adjusted in accordance with new definition)
- You will find further explanations of the indicators used in the 2017 Annual Report for Elmos Semiconductor AG at www.elmos.com

About Elmos Semiconductor AG
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

Contact:
Elmos Semiconductor AG
Thalea Willms, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231?7549?273
Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231?7549?199
Email: [email protected]

14.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-510
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663583  14.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 273 M
EBIT 2018 41,9 M
Net income 2018 28,8 M
Finance 2018 39,8 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 19,13
P/E ratio 2019 17,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 551 M
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Duration : Period :
ELMOS Semiconductor AG Technical Analysis Chart | ELG | DE0005677108 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,2 €
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG18.72%679
INTEL CORPORATION11.61%240 495
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%225 035
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.79%148 425
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.79%109 920
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%104 241
