ELTEL AB
Report
Eltel : Swedish Aviation and Security business will be merged into the new business unit Sweden

01/17/2018 | 07:09pm CET

Eltel has decided to retain the Swedish Aviation and Security business (Aviation and Security), which previously was planned to be divested. The operations will instead be integrated with business unit Sweden.

In 2016 net sales in Aviation & Security amounted to approximately EUR 32 million. The business continues to show strong performance, while the indicative offers that have been received don't fully reflect the high and consistent profitability. The decision is furthermore supported by the introduction of the country and market driven organization effective February 15th 2018, which creates clear governance, management attention and support to Aviation and Security from the Swedish organization.

For further information:
Håkan Kirstein, Group [email protected]

Petter Traaholt, Group CFO
[email protected]

Thomas Rebermark, Group Communications Director
Phone: +46 72 230 6945, [email protected]

This information is information that Eltel AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 17 January 2018 at 19.00 CET.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad and integrated range of services, spanning from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2016, Eltel net sales amounted to EUR 1.4 billion. The current number of employees is approximately 8,400. Since 2015, Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Eltel AB published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 18:09:07 UTC.

