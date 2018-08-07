Log in
Ely Gold Royalties Lists on OTCQB Exchange

08/07/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2018) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold") is pleased to announce that it has successfully applied and been accepted for listing to the OTCQB Venture Market stock platform with the same stock symbol as previously listed on the OTC Pink Sheets.

"Trading on the OTCQB is another key step forward for our company as it matures from a prospect generator to a royalty company. This listing will allow us to expand our financial communications and broaden our U.S. investor base. Being listed as an OTCQB company will reduce trading limits and restrictions while adding significant liquidity for U.S. investors," Trey Wasser, President and CEO of Ely Gold Royalties stated.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and the Western US. Its current portfolio includes 20 Deeded Royalties and 20 Optioned Properties. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes fully permitted mines, mines under construction and development projects that are being permitted for mine construction. The Company is actively purchasing existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company's Option Properties will produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale transactions. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains net smelter royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to generate royalty transactions, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Trey Wasser"
Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO
[email protected]
972-803-3087                    

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer
[email protected]
604-488-1104

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
