Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Emak SpA    EM   IT0001237053

EMAK SPA (EM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Cboe Europe - 01/23 05:24:49 pm
1.6 EUR   +3.63%
07:39p EMAK : rises to 100% of Epicenter LLC (Ukraine)
2017 DESIGN BY GIUGI : the new Emak professional pruning chainsaws
2017 EMAK SPA : ex-dividend day for annual dividend
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Emak : rises to 100% of Epicenter LLC (Ukraine)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 07:39pm CET

Bagnolo in Piano (RE), 23 January 2018 - EmakS.p.A. (MTA, STAR), announces to have signed today the agreement for the purchase of the 39% of the Ukrainian subsidiary Epicenter LLC still held by the founder, for the agreed consideration of 340,000 euros. Thus, Emak will hold 100% of the company's share capital. The closing of the transaction with the transfer of the shares is set for January 29, 2018.

Epicenter LLC, based in Ukraine in Kiev, became part of the Emak Group at the end of 2011. It distributes the Group's products on the Ukrainian market. The company ended the year 2017 with a turnover of 121 million grivne (equal at the current exchange rate to around 3.5 million euros).

Emak S.p.A. published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 18:39:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMAK SPA
07:39p EMAK : rises to 100% of Epicenter LLC (Ukraine)
2017 DESIGN BY GIUGIARO, TOP PERFORMANCE : the new Emak professional pruning chainsa..
2017 EMAK SPA : ex-dividend day for annual dividend
2017 EMAK : launches the new Efco AT 900 and Oleo-Mac MB 90 mistblowers
2017 EMAK : The Board of Directors approves results for the first quarter 2017
2017 EMAK : Rescue drill takes place at Paphos airport (with video)
2017 EMAK : launches the new Efco SA 9000 and Oleo-Mac BV 900 blowers
2017EMAK SPA : annual earnings release
2017 EMAK PRESENTS THE NEW 2017 CATALOGUE : a host of new products including chain sa..
2016 EMAK : eager anticipation for the arrival of the new Giugiaro-designed Efco and ..
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 423 M
EBIT 2017 28,0 M
Net income 2017 14,5 M
Debt 2017 128 M
Yield 2017 2,53%
P/E ratio 2017 17,65
P/E ratio 2018 12,40
EV / Sales 2017 0,90x
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capitalization 253 M
Chart EMAK SPA
Duration : Period :
Emak SpA Technical Analysis Chart | EM | IT0001237053 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EMAK SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fausto Bellamico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aimone Burani Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Paola Becchi Non-Executive Director
Giuliano Ferrari Non-Executive Director
Vilmo Spaggiari Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAK SPA7.60%310
DEERE & CO8.82%54 743
TORO CO3.22%7 145
XINJIANG MACHINERY RESEARCH INST CO LTD--.--%2 423
ESCORTS LIMITED-1.91%1 511
ALAMO GROUP, INC.4.93%1 367
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.