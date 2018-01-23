Emak : rises to 100% of Epicenter LLC (Ukraine)

Bagnolo in Piano (RE), 23 January 2018 - EmakS.p.A. (MTA, STAR), announces to have signed today the agreement for the purchase of the 39% of the Ukrainian subsidiary Epicenter LLC still held by the founder, for the agreed consideration of 340,000 euros. Thus, Emak will hold 100% of the company's share capital. The closing of the transaction with the transfer of the shares is set for January 29, 2018.

Epicenter LLC, based in Ukraine in Kiev, became part of the Emak Group at the end of 2011. It distributes the Group's products on the Ukrainian market. The company ended the year 2017 with a turnover of 121 million grivne (equal at the current exchange rate to around 3.5 million euros).