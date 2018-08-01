Log in
EMBRAER (EMBR3)
Embraer : Communiqué E190 Aeroméxico

08/01/2018 | 04:03am EDT

São José dos Campos, Brazil, July 31st, 2018 - Embraer is aware of the accident with an E190 aircraft operated by Aeroméxico, Flight AM2431, late this afternoon, during take-off from the General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport, in the city of Durango, en route to Mexico City. The aircraft, serial number 190-173, was delivered in May 2008.


The Company stands ready to support the investigating authorities. To that end, a team of Embraer technicians has been deployed to the scene of the accident.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 08:02:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 19 364 M
EBIT 2018 1 036 M
Net income 2018 687 M
Debt 2018 2 188 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 14 202 M
Chart EMBRAER
Duration : Period :
Embraer Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 34%
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Hélio Bambini Filho Executive Vice President-Operations
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance & IR
Mauro Kern Executive Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER-2.33%3 787
BOEING COMPANY (THE)20.82%209 333
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.40%108 680
AIRBUS SE27.71%99 556
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.57%92 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.81%59 549
