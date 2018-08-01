Embraer : Communiqué E190 Aeroméxico

São José dos Campos, Brazil, July 31st, 2018 - Embraer is aware of the accident with an E190 aircraft operated by Aeroméxico, Flight AM2431, late this afternoon, during take-off from the General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport, in the city of Durango, en route to Mexico City. The aircraft, serial number 190-173, was delivered in May 2008.
The Company stands ready to support the investigating authorities. To that end, a team of Embraer technicians has been deployed to the scene of the accident.
