EMBRAER SA (ERJ)
  Report  
Embraer S.A.: Material Fact

03/06/2018 | 01:36am CET

SAO PAOLO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on March 5, 2018, authorized the private transfer, in the context of the exercise of options under the Company's Stock Option Plan, of up to 2,895,779 common shares issued by the Company that are currently held in treasury, subject to the following conditions: (i) the term limit for the transactions to occur is 365 days, beginning on March 13, 2018 and ending on March 13, 2019; and (ii) the Company currently has 733,527,255 shares in circulation in the market.

José Antonio de Almeida Filippo
Executive Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations

Alyssa Ten Eyck
[email protected] 
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-material-fact-300608567.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
