IIROC Trade Halt - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

01/03/2018 | 05:40pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

TSX-V Symbol:

EMH

Reason:

Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET)

11:32:21
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Wagner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avtar S. Dhillon Executive Chairman
Robert C. Hill Chief Financial Officer
Frey Garabagi Vice President-Research & Quality Affairs
Jim L. Heppell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC15.93%0
CHINA GRAND AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES CO LTD0.00%10 055
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.0.00%6 847
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%6 144
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%5 050
CANOPY GROWTH CORP5.47%4 535
