EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
Report
News Article: 2017 Emerson Exchange Ushers in Digital Era of Value Creation

01/22/2018 | 07:19am CET

The 2017 edition of Emerson Exchange focused on putting power back in the hands of the people.

In its roundup of the 2017 Emerson Global User's Exchange, which took place in Minneapolis in October, ARC Advisory Group highlights the presentations, workshops, and exhibits that explored the event's central theme: Leveraging automation technology to empower manufacturers' greatest resource-their people. As the report explains, this means helping customers achieve Top Quartile performance across the lifecycle of their investments by linking strategy to business objectives, creating cultures of accountability, embedding expertise into work processes, and using real-time data to optimize operations and enhance decision-making.

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:19:09 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 776 M
EBIT 2018 2 885 M
Net income 2018 1 861 M
Debt 2018 1 899 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 25,11
P/E ratio 2019 22,27
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 46 943 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward L. Monser President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.85%46 943
KEYENCE CORPORATION10.52%78 671
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.12%55 148
NIDEC CORPORATION11.19%48 288
EATON CORPORATION PLC5.81%37 551
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.55%36 790
