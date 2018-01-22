News Article: 2017 Emerson Exchange Ushers in Digital Era of Value Creation

The 2017 edition of Emerson Exchange focused on putting power back in the hands of the people.​

In its roundup of the 2017 Emerson Global User's Exchange, which took place in Minneapolis in October, ARC Advisory Group highlights the presentations, workshops, and exhibits that explored the event's central theme: Leveraging automation technology to empower manufacturers' greatest resource-their people. As the report explains, this means helping customers achieve Top Quartile performance across the lifecycle of their investments by linking strategy to business objectives, creating cultures of accountability, embedding expertise into work processes, and using real-time data to optimize operations and enhance decision-making.