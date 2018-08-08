Emmerson Resources Limited Further Copper and Gold Geochemistry for Whatling Hill NSW

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) is pleased to announce highly encouraging copper and gold geochemical results over a 600m by 500m gridbased auger program. The grid covered previously reported copper and gold mineralisation from quartz stockwork magnetite veins within highly altered monzonite intrusives. The Whatling Hill mineralisation was identified from systematic sampling and recognition of widespread epidote-chlorite alteration typically associated with the outer zones of porphry copper-gold mineralisation. Moreover this project (plus our five other NSW projects) was selected from the application of proprietary predictive targeting models, aimed to increase the probability of a major discovery of copper and gold.



Highlights



- Compelling copper and gold soil geochemistry at the recently announced Whatling Hill discovery within the Fifield project



- Geochemistry supports rock chip values of up to 2% copper and 0.25g/t gold in quartz stockwork veins within altered monzonite intrusives



- Copper anomaly open to the south with potential for additional 1.5km extensions based on rockchip samples of up to 1.5% copper



- Recent age dating and "green rock" studies of alteration suggest similarities to other metal fertile Ordovician intrusive centres (e.g. Newcrests world class Cadia-Ridgeway copper-gold deposit that contains 8.7Mt Cu & 42Mozs gold)



- New tenement granted to consolidate Emmerson's ground position at Fifield and Kadungle within the Lachlan Transfer Zone



- Further geochemical and geophysical programs planned ahead of drilling



Emmerson's Managing Director; Mr Rob Bills commented:



"The soil geochemical program over our recently discovered Whatling Hill copper-gold project continues to exhibit the hallmarks of an early stage discovery. Geochemical and rockchip sampling indicate the mineralisation remains open to the south. A further round of auger drilling is planned to test for immediate extensions to Whatling Hill and also test a regional target some 5kms to the south.



Based on success at both Whatling Hill and Kadungle, Emmerson has consolidated its ground position in anticipation of further discoveries - given that these copper-gold porphyry deposits typically cluster and that we are in a very fertile metallogenic province, bounded by the Macquarie Arc and Lachlan Transfer Zone.



Our field based exploration has been complemented by cutting edge science which has included analysis of the alteration (trace and rare earth elements within the outer green rock or epidote/chlorite zone) where initial findings suggest we are within the geochemical footprint of a porphyry system. Moreover, age dating of the monzonite intrusion within the Raggatt Volcanics yielded a Late Ordovician to Early Silurian age -consistent with dates of the mineralised intrusions at the world class Parkes and Cadia-Ridgeway gold-copper deposits (work completed as part of the University of Tasmania CODES ARC Linkage project)



Obviously a discovery across any of our NSW projects would be transformational for the company - particularly given the paucity of new copper-gold projects and the compettion for new resources."



Whatling Hill (see Figures 1 & 2 in link below)



The copper contours of the 40m by 80m soil grid are supported by gold and molybdenum (see Figure 3 in link below) and broadly coincide with sparse float of epidote-altered monzonite intrusions. Minor quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite stockwork veins, assaying up to 2% copper and 0.25g/t gold, provide evidence of potential underlying or peripheral mineralisation.



The geochemical contours are open to the south and further sampling is currently being planned. Given that Whatling Hill has never been drill tested nor seen systematic exploration, the proposed exploration program aims to pinpoint the best parts of the mineralisation of what we now consider a large copper-gold system. Typically these porphyry style systems occur in clusters and our regional reconnaissance suggests immediate targets some 1.5kms south of Whatling Hill and, based on the results of the "green rock study", a further area some 5kms to the south. Both areas will be systematically tested in the forthcoming geochemical program, followed by ground based Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysics to better define drill targets.



Other NSW Projects



The results of previously reported drilling at our nearby Kadungle project continue to be assessed with further work underway on the alteration and trace element geochemistry. Further south, regional reconnaissance has identified rock chips of up to 3.3g/t gold in quartz stockwork veins at the Kilmarnock prospect (see Figure 4 in link below).



Given this early encouragement, Emmerson has extended its ground position within this highly prospective, metal fertile area.



About Emmerson Resources Limited:



Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) recently commenced exploration on new gold-copper projects in NSW, identified (with our strategic alliance partner Kenex Limited) from the application of 2D and 3D predictive targeting models – aimed at increasing the probability of discovery. The highly prospective Macquarie Arc in NSW hosts >80Mozs gold and >13Mt copper with these resources heavily weighted to areas of outcrop or limited cover. Emmerson's five exploration projects contain many attributes of the known deposits within the Macquarie Arc but remain under explored due to historical impediments, including an overlying cover (plus farmlands) and a lack of exploration focus. Kadungle is a JV with Aurelia Metals covering 43km2 adjacent to Emmerson's Fifield project.



In addition, Emmerson is exploring the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), one of Australia's highest-grade gold and copper fields producing over 5.5 Mozs of gold and 470,000 tonnes of copper from deposits including Warrego, White Devil, Orlando, Gecko, Chariot and Golden Forty. These high-grade deposits are highly valuable exploration targets, and to date discoveries include high-grade gold at Edna Beryl and Mauretania, plus copper-gold at Goanna and Monitor. These are the first discoveries in the TCMF for over a decade.





