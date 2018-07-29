Emmerson Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) provides the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 June 2018.



Highlights



- Strategic Alliance with Territory Resources to build the Tennant Creek Processing Hub to support Small Mines



- High-grade Gold intersected at the Mauretania project in Tennant Creek



o MTRC023: 26m at 8.9g/t gold, 85g/t silver, 0.49% copper and 0.13% bismuth from 53m and includes;



-- 8m at 23g/t gold, 219g/t silver, 0.72% copper and 0.26% bismuth



o 10m at 7.6g/t gold, 2.4g/t silver, 0.19%copper and 0.14% bismuth from 171m and includes:



-- 5m at 13.4g/t gold, 2.8g/t silver, 0.22% copper and 0.21% bismuth



o MTRC027: 12m at 10.4g/t gold and 0.27% bismuth from 48m and includes:



-- 6m at 18.9g/t gold and 0.46% bismuth.



o MTRC025 intersected 19m at 1.85g/t gold, 28.7g/t silver, 1.25% copper and 734ppm cobalt from 101m and includes:



-- 9m at 2.6g/t gold, 22.8g/t silver, 2.3%copper and 0.12% cobalt.



- Spectacular results returned from Jasper Hills, located within the Northern Corridor at Tennant Creek



o NSDH101: 28m at 5.83g/t gold, 0.17% cobalt and 8.52% copper (from 108 to 136m) and includes:



-- 19m at 0.56g/t gold, 0.47% cobalt and 11.4% copper and



-- 2m at 50.1g/t gold and 10.5% copper



o NSDH547: 23m at 0.14% cobalt and 7.04% copper (from 95 to 118m) and includes:



-- 4m at 0.37% cobalt and 10.2% copper and 1.35g/t gold



o NSDH488: 14m at 6.72g/t gold, 0.28% cobalt and 2.17% copper (from 284 to 298m) and includes:



-- 5m at 16.6g/t gold2m at 1.32% cobalt and 2% copper



o NSDD110: 15m at 7g/t gold (from 295 to 310m) and includes:



-- 6m at 14.9g/t gold



- Successful Restructure of the Tennant Creek Mineral Field Joint Venture



- Promising New Porphyry Copper-Gold Discovery in NSW



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G2Y2VDPJ







About Emmerson Resources Limited:



Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) is an ASX listed gold resource company that recently (July, 2014) secured a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).



- Has an aggressive exploration program and dominant position in the world class Tennant Creek Mineral Field.



- Is applying new exploration concepts and technologies to unlock the next generation of gold and copper deposits.



- Owns the only carbon-in-pulp gold plant in the region.



- Has an experienced Board and Management team.





Source:



Emmerson Resources Limited





Contact:

For further information, please contact: Rob Bills Managing Director and CEO T: +61-8-9381-7838 E: [email protected] www.emmersonresources.com.au