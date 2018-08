Lucerne, 6 August 2018 - Emmi has held a stake in Emmi Ambrosi France since January 2008. Emmi is now increasing its stake from 51 % to 85 %.

Emmi Ambrosi France specialises in freshly packaged cheese (frais-emballé). It is also responsible for the administrative and logistical handling of A-27's dessert products in France. The company generates sales of around CHF 80 million.

Emmi has decided to increase its stake in Emmi Ambrosi France from 51 % to 85 %. The remaining 15 % is held by the Italian Ambrosi Group. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.