EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (EEG)
Empire Energy : Appendix 3X

07/27/2018 | 03:31am CEST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

ABN

29 002 148 361

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alexander Oscar Espie Underwood

Date of appointment

23 July 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

8,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

TAMARAMA ENERGY SERVICES PTY LIMITED as the Trustee for the A.O.E. UNDERWOOD FAMILY TRUST

Number & class of Securities

  • 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares

  • 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares - escrowed until 13/4/19

  • 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares - escrowed until 13/4/20

  • 6,000,000 unlisted options

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 01:31:06 UTC
