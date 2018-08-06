Log in
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (EEG)
End-of-day quote  - 08/01
0.023 AUD   -14.81%
0.023 AUD   -14.81%
EMPIRE ENERGY : Successful Recapitalisation
PU
07/27EMPIRE ENERGY : Appendix 3X
PU
04/18Empire Energy Group Ltd Northern Territory Fracking Moratorium L..
AW
Empire Energy : Successful Recapitalisation

08/06/2018 | 03:56am CEST

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Level 7, 151 Macquarie Street Sydney NSW 2000

T: 02 9251 1846

F: 02 9251 0244 (ASX: EEG)

ASX Announcement - Successful Recapitalisation

6th August 2018

EMPIRE ENERGY RECAPITALISATION SUCCESSFULLY CARRIED OUT

OVERVIEW

  • Recapitalisation plan successfully carried out with cornerstone support from Macquarie Bank Limited ("Macquarie"), existing shareholders and new sophisticated and institutional shareholders

  • Empire has raised A$15 million by way of a two tranche placement of shares with attaching 1:2 options to sophisticated and institutional investors ("Equity Raising") with strong support from existing major shareholders and new institutional investors joining the shareholder register

  • Macquarie Bank Limited ("Macquarie") has agreed to provide a new 3 year senior secured credit facility ("New Credit Facility") with opening availability of US$26.5 million

  • Macquarie has provided cornerstone support for the recapitalization by agreeing to convert US$4 million of the existing credit facility to equity at the Equity Raising price

  • Pro-forma debt balance upon completion will reduce from US$38 million to US$26.5 million

  • Pro-forma cash at bank upon completion will be ~A$5 million

Empire Energy Group Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully refinanced its existing credit facility with Macquarie and executed a two tranche placement to sophisticated and institutional investors, with strong support from existing major shareholders.

As part of the credit facility refinancing, Macquarie has agreed to convert US$4 million of the existing credit facility to equity at the Equity Raising price ("the Debt to Equity Conversion"). Macquarie will return to being Empire's largest shareholder with a 14.58% shareholding upon completion.

Key terms of the New Credit Facility, the Debt to Equity Conversion and the Equity Raising are subject to shareholder approval as detailed below.

NEW CREDIT FACILITY

Macquarie provided cornerstone support for the recapitalisation plan, agreeing to convert US$4 million of the existing credit facility to equity and providing a new 3 year credit facility.

The Directors of the Company are grateful to Macquarie for its support over the last 11 years and for its support for the Company's growth strategy going forward.

The key terms of the New Credit Facility are summarised in the table below:

KEY TERMS

DETAILS

Lender

Macquarie Bank Limited

Borrowers

Empire Energy USA LLC Empire Energy E&P LLC

Facility Availability

US$26.5 million

Maturity

28 February 2022

Security

First lien security over US assets

Guarantee from Empire Energy Group Limited

Share pledge over Empire Energy Group Limited shareholding in Imperial Oil & Gas Pty Limited

Upfront Fee

2% of Facility Availability

Interest Rate

LIBOR + 6.50%

Financial Covenants

PDP Reserves NPV10 : Net Debt >= 1.30x

Total Proved Reserves NPV10 : Net Debt >= 1.50x

Interest Coverage Ratio >= 1.80x

Options

120 million options

Maturity Date - December 2021 Exercisable at 3.2c per share

Repayment

100% of US Net Operating Cash Flow (after payment of interest and G&A allowance described below) Subject to minimum US$625,000 per quarter

After US$43,000 per month G&A allowance to Empire Energy Group Limited to help fund corporate overheads

DEBT TO EQUITY CONVERSION

The key terms of the Macquarie debt to equity conversion are summarised in the table below:

KEY TERMS

DETAILS

USD Converted Debt to Equity Amount

US$4 million

FX Rate

AUD:USD spot FX rate 0.7365

AUD Converted Debt to Equity Amount

A$5,431,093

Issue Price

A$0.02 per share

Underwriting Fee payable in shares

Converted Debt Amount

Issue Price * 19

Conversion Shares to be Issued

271,554,650

Underwriting Shares to be Issued

14,292,350

Total Shares to be Issued to Macquarie

285,847,000

A$15 MILLION EQUITY RAISE

In conjunction with the New Credit Facility and Debt to Equity Conversion, the Company has successfully carried out a two-tranche A$15 million placement of shares to sophisticated and institutional investors.

The Equity Raise received strong support from existing major shareholders, new sophisticated investors and new institutional investors.

Key management personnel demonstrated their commitment to the Company's growth by participating in the Equity Raise (subject to shareholder approval).

Key terms of the Equity Raise were as follows:

KEY TERMS

DETAILS

Offer size and structure

Two tranche institutional placement to raise A$15 million via the issue of 750 million Empire Energy Group Limited shares at A$0.02 per share:

  • - Tranche 1: 189,785,576 million shares utilizing the Company's existing ASX LR 7.1 capacity to raise A$3,795,711

  • - Tranche 2: 560,214,424 shares to raise A$11,204,289 subject to shareholder approval

Options

Participants in the Equity Raise will be granted one option for every two shares subscribed for with an exercise price of A$0.03 per share and expiry date of two years from the date of allotment

The options will be unlisted and non-transferable

The grant of the options is subject to shareholder approval

Pricing

A$0.02 per share, representing a discount of:

  • - 13.0% to the Company's closing share price on 1 August 2017;

  • - 21.5% to 5 day VWAP prior to trading halt; and

  • - 30.3% to 15 VWAP prior to trading halt

Ranking

New shares will rank equally with existing shares

Use of funds

Funds raised from the Equity Raise will be applied towards:

  • - Partial repayment of the existing Macquarie debt facility;

  • - Ramping up the work program for Empire's Northern Territory acreage in the Greater McArthur Basin; and

  • - General working capital

Joint Lead Managers

Baillieu Holst Limited and Bell Potter Securities Limited

Co-Managers

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Limited and Sanston Securities Pty Limited

Legal Advisors

Clifford Chance LLP

Empire has agreed to issue 5,000,000 options to each of the Joint Lead Managers exercisable at A$0.032 per share expiring on 31st July 2020, in partial consideration for services provided in connection with the Equity Raise (subject to shareholder approval).

SOURCES AND USES OF FUNDS

The New Credit Facility, Debt to Equity Conversion and Equity Raise will materially reduce leverage levels and provide Empire with the financial capacity to return to growth.

The sources and uses of funds are summarised in the table below:

SOURCES

A$ million

Equity Raise

15.0

Debt to Equity Conversion

5.4

TOTAL SOURCES OF FUNDS

20.4

USES

A$ million

Partial Macquarie Debt Repayment from Equity Raise Proceeds

10.1

Macquarie Debt to Equity Conversion

5.4

Northern Territory Work Program and Working Capital

3.3

New Credit Facility Fees

0.7

Costs and Expenses of the Equity Raise

0.9

TOTAL USES OF FUNDS

20.4

SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS

Empire will be conducting an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to seek shareholder approvals to effect the recapitalisation as summarised in the table below:

RESOLUTION

DESCRIPTION

1

Ratification of issue of Tranche 1 Equity Raise shares

2

Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Equity Raise shares

3

Approval of issue of Equity Raise options

4

Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Equity Raise shares and options to a related party - Linda Tang, a Director of the Company

5

Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Equity Raise shares and options to a related party - Bruce McLeod, a Director of the Company

6

Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Equity Raise shares and options to a related party - Alexander Underwood, a Director of the Company

7

Approval of issue of shares and options to Macquarie

8

Approval of issue of options to the Joint Lead Managers of the Equity Raise

9

Approval of Executive Incentive Plan

*Resolutions contained in the table above are subject to change

Resolutions 2 - 8 will be inter-conditional.

The New Credit Facility contains certain conditions precedent that are contingent on receipt of shareholder approval for the Debt to Equity Conversion, the issue of options to Macquarie and a cash repayment of US$7.5 million which is to be funded by the two tranche placement.

The Directors of Empire strongly recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all of the resolutions.

Formal dispatch of the Notice of Meeting and associated Explanatory Statement is expected to be undertaken on Friday 17th August 2018.

TIMETABLE FOR THE RECAPITALISATION

KEY EVENT

INDICATIVE DATE

Trading Halt Lifted, Capital Raising Announced and Resume Trading

Monday 6th August 2018

Announcement of EGM

Monday 6th August 2018

Settlement of Tranche 1 of Equity Raise

Thursday 9th August 2018

Issue and Quotation of Tranche 1 shares

Friday 10th August 2018

EGM Notice Period

Wednesday 22nd August 2018 - Wednesday 19th September 2018

EGM to approve the recapitalisation

Thursday 20th September 2018

Settlement of Tranche 2 of Equity Raise

Tuesday 25th September 2018

Issue and Quotation of Tranche 2 shares and conversion of Macquarie Debt to Equity

Wednesday 26th September 2018

*Key events and dates contained in the table above are subject to change

ABOUT EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

Empire Energy is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma). In addition, Empire Energy holds approximately 405,000 acres (gross) of Marcellus and Utica shale in New York State, US.

Empire Energy has over 14.5 million acres in McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, in the Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 01:55:03 UTC
