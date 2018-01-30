Empire State Realty Trust : Celebrate 30 Years Of The Phantom Of The Opera On Broadway With The Empire State Building's Dazzling Music-To-Light Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 24th, the iconic Empire State Building celebrated the 30th anniversary of Broadway mainstay The Phantom of the Opera with a magnificent music-to-light show designed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh did the honor of flipping the switch at the show's post-curtain call celebration to light the sky with the music of the night.

Now it is possible for everyone to enjoy this remarkable event on the Empire State Building's YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqSYSKpvr7c. The entire music-to light show is synchronized to The Phantom of the Opera's instantly recognizable score, from the overture to the timeless classic The Music of the Night, to the showstopper Masquerade.

'The world has loved The Phantom of the Opera,' said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. 'We are thrilled to sync the Empire State Building's lights, a New York City institution, to the music of another New York City institution, The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running Broadway show in Broadway history.'

