News Summary

Empire State Realty Trust : Celebrate 30 Years Of The Phantom Of The Opera On Broadway With The Empire State Building's Dazzling Music-To-Light Show

01/30/2018 | 09:20pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 24th, the iconic Empire State Building celebrated the 30th anniversary of Broadway mainstay The Phantom of the Opera with a magnificent music-to-light show designed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh did the honor of flipping the switch at the show's post-curtain call celebration to light the sky with the music of the night.

Now it is possible for everyone to enjoy this remarkable event on the Empire State Building's YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqSYSKpvr7c. The entire music-to light show is synchronized to The Phantom of the Opera's instantly recognizable score, from the overture to the timeless classic The Music of the Night, to the showstopper Masquerade.

'The world has loved The Phantom of the Opera,' said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. 'We are thrilled to sync the Empire State Building's lights, a New York City institution, to the music of another New York City institution, The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running Broadway show in Broadway history.'

About the Empire State Building
Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the 'World's Most Famous Building.' With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-30-years-of-the-phantom-of-the-opera-on-broadway-with-the-empire-state-buildings-dazzling-music-to-light-show-300590574.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 20:19:06 UTC.

