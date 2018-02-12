Empire State Realty Trust : Welcomes Uber to Full Floor at 1400 Broadway

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) has signed a 34,600 sq. ft. full-floor transaction with Uber at 1400 Broadway. This long-term lease is for the entire 12th floor.

"Uber chose 1400 Broadway due to ESRT's reputation and proven track record of partnering with our tenants and providing an attractive environment for tenant expansion," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Operations for ESRT. "In addition to the desirable location, 1400 Broadway has been modernized for the 21st century; will soon feature an expanded lobby and is located in the convenient Times Square South neighborhood just steps from Bryant Park."

Sacha Zarba and Alice Fair of CBRE represented Uber in the lease negotiations. Keith Cody represented ESRT in the above transaction, along with Newmark Knight Frank's Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin.

This location will serve as its 2nd office in Manhattan.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

