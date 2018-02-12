Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Empire State Realty Trust Inc    ESRT

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC (ESRT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Empire State Realty Trust : Welcomes Uber to Full Floor at 1400 Broadway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:12pm CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) has signed a 34,600 sq. ft. full-floor transaction with Uber at 1400 Broadway. This long-term lease is for the entire 12th floor.

"Uber chose 1400 Broadway due to ESRT's reputation and proven track record of partnering with our tenants and providing an attractive environment for tenant expansion," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Operations for ESRT. "In addition to the desirable location, 1400 Broadway has been modernized for the 21st century; will soon feature an expanded lobby and is located in the convenient Times Square South neighborhood just steps from Bryant Park."

Sacha Zarba and Alice Fair of CBRE represented Uber in the lease negotiations. Keith Cody represented ESRT in the above transaction, along with Newmark Knight Frank's Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin.

This location will serve as its 2nd office in Manhattan.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results.  Such factors and risks include, without limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's filings with the SEC.  Except as may be required by law, ESRT does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-welcomes-uber-to-full-floor-at-1400-broadway-300597483.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST
11:12pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Welcomes Uber to Full Floor at 1400 Broadway
PR
10:40aEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Celebrates Lunar New Year with a Dynamic Empire Stat..
AQ
02/08EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Announces Winners of 2018 Valentine's Day W..
AQ
02/05EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Completes Retail Redevelopment Plan on 33rd Street |..
AQ
02/05EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Completes Retail Redevelopment Plan On 33rd Street
PR
02/05EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Run-Up Presented by Turkish Airlines, Power..
AQ
02/02EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Building Run-Up Presented by Turkish Airlines Powere..
AQ
02/02EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Adds Full-Floor Tenant to One Grand Central Place | ..
AQ
01/31TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines rings opening bell on Wall Street
AQ
01/31EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Turkish Airlines rings opening bell on Wall Street
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/01Empire State Building rehabbing retail space 
2017SALT Repeal Will Upend Fragile Office Markets 
2017DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 12/6/ : Aat, crk, tep, psec 
2017Camden Property a pick on tax plan - Goldman 
2017Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.