Empyrean Energy : Operations Update from Mako Gas Discovery, Indonesia

Empyrean Energy PLC - EME Operations Update from Mako Gas Discovery Released 07:46 03-Aug-2018

RNS Number : 7472W Empyrean Energy PLC 03 August 2018

Empyrean Energy PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: EME / Sector: Oil & Gas

3 August 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

This announcement contains inside informa�on

Empyrean Energy PLC ('Empyrean' or 'the Company')Opera�ons Update from Mako Gas Discovery, Indonesia

§ Plan of Development for the Mako Gas Field ("Mako POD") submi�ed to SKKMigas, the Indonesian oil and gas regulator

§ Heads of Agreement ("HOA") signed with a regional gas buyer for the sale of all Mako gas

§ Indonesian Government owned and accredited consultant, Lemigas, were contracted to cer�fy ini�al reserves and assist with POD work and submission

§ Concurrently, Conrad Petroleum Limited ("Conrad") has completed a preliminary internal es�mate of 2C Con�ngent Resources of 373Bcf based on gas sales to be sold within the Duyung PSC term of the full Mako Gas Field

§ Lemigas cer�ﬁed 2P "Reserves"* of 152.30Bcf gas based on Mako South-1 gas well only

§ Further appraisal wells are planned to li� the Lemigas cer�ﬁed Resources to reﬂect the poten�al of the full Mako Gas Field

§ Strong unsolicited third-party interest shown in par�cipa�ng in the Duyung PSC pre-POD § High Impact Explora�on 'leads' iden�ﬁed below the Mako Gas Field ("Mako Deep")

Empyrean Energy plc, the oil and gas development company with interests in China, Indonesia and the United States, advises that it has been informed by Conrad, its partner in the Duyung PSC, oﬀshore Natuna Basin - Indonesia on progress at the Mako Gas Discovery. The Duyung PSC is 100% held by West Natuna Explora�on Limited ("WNEL"). Empyrean is a 10% shareholder in WNEL with Conrad owning the remaining 90%.

Conrad has advised Empyrean that WNEL has submi�ed the Mako POD to SKKMigas, the Indonesian oil and gas regulator, which will, in turn recommend the Mako POD to the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mines. The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mines is expected to approve the POD during Q4 2018. WNEL contracted Indonesian Government owned and accredited consultants, Lemigas, to work on prepara�on and submission of the POD and to help ensure that all SKKMigas and Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mines requirements were substan�ally met.

The Mako POD approval process paves the way for the Duyung PSC to convert into a Produc�on Permit through to 2037 following approval of the Mako POD.

As part of the ini�al Mako POD submission, WNEL has nego�ated and reached a HOA for the sale of all Mako gas to a regional u�lity. The ﬁnal terms and pricing will be contained in a Gas Sales Agreement ("GSA") to be nego�ated between the par�es

As part of the POD submission, Lemigas completed a cer�ﬁca�on of reserves ("Lemigas Reserves") based primarily on the Mako South-1 well and an area of circumference spreading out from the well. In addi�on, Conrad has completed an internal calcula�on of its con�ngent resources ("Con�ngent Resources") based on the full Mako Gas Field. The Conrad preliminary es�mate of 2C Con�ngent Resources of 373Bcf is expected to be converted into reserves following a Final Investment Decision ("FID") by WNEL and the signing of a GSA and agreements to access ("Access Agreements") the West Natuna Transport System ("WNTS"), the pipeline that carries gas to mainland Singapore. Conrad also has plans for third party cer�ﬁca�on of its Con�ngent Resources using current Society of Petroleum Engineers ("SPE") standards in due course. The "Lemigas Reserves" are shown in the table below:

"Lemigas Reserve" Cer�ﬁca�on* 1P 2P 3P Ini�al Gas In Place (Bcf) 38.03 190.38 620.70 Recoverable Gas Reserve (Bcf) as at April 01, 2018 30.42 152.30 496.56

Lemigas Mako POD "Reserves"

* It is important to note that "reserves" in this context does not equate with the current SPE deﬁni�ons followed by Conrad but does signify approval for WNEL to extract the cer�ﬁed volume of gas.

Work on the FID, GSA and Access Agreements is a priority for WNEL in the coming 12 months.

Recently completed re-processing of 2009 vintage 2D seismic data u�lising the latest advanced techniques has substan�ally improved imaging of the geological features underneath the Mako Gas Field. Ongoing evalua�on of this data has iden�ﬁed a signiﬁcant explora�on 'lead', named Mako Deep. Whilst Mako Deep is named due to its proximity below the Mako Gas Field, it is in fact rela�vely shallow by industry standards at 2000-6000� below mean sea level. Mako Deep is likely to contain well developed thick sand packages as proven by the Tengirri-1 well (drilled by Conoco in 1975). Provisional ini�al es�mates show that Mako Deep has the poten�al to contain very large quan��es of recoverable hydrocarbons, both oil and natural gas. Seismic interpreta�on, and analysis of the cu�ngs of the old Tengirri well are underway to further delineate and de-risk this exci�ng 'lead' for poten�al future drilling that could be executed some�me during 2019.

Following a technical presenta�on by Conrad in London recently and in the lead up to the submission of the POD to SKKMigas, there has been several approaches by third par�es interested in par�cipa�ng in the Duyung PSC. Whilst no transac�ons have been concluded, the level of interest in the Mako Gas Field is encouraging.

Empyrean CEO, Tom Kelly commented "The extent and excellence of work completed by Conrad in conjunc�on with Lemigas is extremely pleasing. To reach submission of the POD to SKKMigas within 12 months of making a signiﬁcant gas discovery is a credit to the Conrad team and Lemigas. Adding further excitement in the form of a high impact explora�on target in Mako Deep on top of 373Bcf of 2C Con�ngent Resources, recoverable from the Mako Gas Field is really making the Duyung PSC an excellent asset for Empyrean and its co-shareholder in WNEL, Conrad."

Conrad Managing Director, Jus�n Pe�e� also commented "We have assembled a world class team that set ambi�ous targets to deliver upon following the Mako Gas Field discovery in 2017. So far, all objec�ves have been met and delivered ahead of �me. This has been an extremely busy year and we are now well placed to achieve further progress towards development at Mako into 2019. We are transi�oning from explorer status into developer and producer and with further large and compelling explora�on upside at Mako Deep. We look forward to upda�ng Empyrean shareholders of future progress."

This report has been reviewed by Empyrean's Execu�ve Technical director, Gaz Bisht, who has over 29 years experience as a hydrocarbon geologist and geoscien�st.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

Empyrean Energy plc Tom Kelly

Tel: +61 8 9380 9920

Cenkos Securi�es plc

Cenkos Securi�es plc

Neil McDonald Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9771 Beth McKiernan Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 9778 St Brides Partners Ltd Lo�e Wadham Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Frank Buhagiar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

