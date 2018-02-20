Log in
ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners LP : to Host Earnings Call

02/20/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3326

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 675 M
EBIT 2017 543 M
Net income 2017 410 M
Debt 2017 3 487 M
Yield 2017 8,84%
P/E ratio 2017 15,88
P/E ratio 2018 15,07
EV / Sales 2017 3,63x
EV / Sales 2018 3,52x
Capitalization 6 216 M
Technical analysis trends ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney J. Sailor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Prochazka Chairman
Paul M. Brewer Executive Vice President-Operations
John Paul Laws Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Sean Trauschke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP4.99%6 216
ENBRIDGE INC-12.97%57 789
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.2.19%56 755
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-5.54%40 306
KINDER MORGAN INC-3.43%37 635
MPLX LP2.76%28 475
