ENCE Energia y Celulosa : 24/01/2018. Announcement of 4Q17 results

01/24/2018 | 08:14pm CET

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Presentation

We are pleased to inform you that Ence Energía y Celulosa will release its fourth quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, February 20th, after the market close.

On Wednesday, February 21st the Company has scheduled a conference call at 4:00 PM (Spanish time) to explain the results.

To participate in the conference, please dial in the following number with some advance:

Number: +34 91 414 20 21

PIN Code: 13369018#

You may also follow the presentation on line through the following link:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1591796&s=1&k=ABC937C94E7CACBF1BE4DD27678A0CEE

A replay of the conference call will be available on our web page and for 30 days on the following telephone number:

Number: +34 91 789 63 20 Conference reference number: 312102#

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 19:14:08 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 729 M
EBIT 2017 143 M
Net income 2017 90,9 M
Debt 2017 197 M
Yield 2017 3,19%
P/E ratio 2017 14,64
P/E ratio 2018 14,17
EV / Sales 2017 2,10x
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
Capitalization 1 330 M
Chart ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA
Duration : Period :
ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA Technical Analysis Chart | ENC | ES0130625512 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,32 €
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo Chairman
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Barato Triguero Álvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA-1.82%1 638
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.98%17 880
STORA ENSO OYJ8.89%14 058
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 438
OJI HOLDINGS CORP3.03%7 221
KLABIN SA1.59%5 796
