ENCE Energia y Celulosa : 24/01/2018. Announcement of 4Q17 results

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Presentation

We are pleased to inform you that Ence Energía y Celulosa will release its fourth quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, February 20th, after the market close.

On Wednesday, February 21st the Company has scheduled a conference call at 4:00 PM (Spanish time) to explain the results.

To participate in the conference, please dial in the following number with some advance:

Number: +34 91 414 20 21

PIN Code: 13369018#

You may also follow the presentation on line through the following link:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1591796&s=1&k=ABC937C94E7CACBF1BE4DD27678A0CEE

A replay of the conference call will be available on our web page and for 30 days on the following telephone number:

Number: +34 91 789 63 20 Conference reference number: 312102#