Endocyte : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operational Update Call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endocyte, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECYT), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for personalized cancer treatment, today announced that the company will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 31st, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide an operational update.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call, which can be accessed in the Investors & News section of the Company's website at www.endocyte.com or by dialing (877) 845-0711 (U.S./Canada) or (760) 298-5081 (International).

The webcast will be recorded and available on the Company's website for 90 days following the call.

About Endocyte

Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the personalized treatment of cancer. The company's drug conjugation technology targets therapeutics and companion imaging agents specifically to the site of diseased cells. Endocyte's lead program is a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617, entering phase 3 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Endocyte also expects to have an Investigational New Drug application submitted in the fourth quarter of 2018 for its adaptor-controlled CAR T-cell therapy which will be initially studied in osteosarcoma. For additional information, please visit Endocyte's website at www.endocyte.com.

Investor Contact:Michael Schaffzin, Stern Investor Relations, Inc., (212) 362-1200, [email protected]

Source: Endocyte, Inc.