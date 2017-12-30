ENDOLOGIX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Endologix, Inc. - ELGX

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
On August 2, 2016, the Company issued a press release in which CEO John
McDermott touted the performance of one of its devices, the Nellix
EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System (“Nellix EVAS System”), based on
results from the investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial,
the EVAS FORWARD-IDE Study, and the Company’s “confidence in its
long-term potential to be a market leading device” with potential FDA
approval “in the first quarter of 2017” or possibly later “into the
third quarter of 2017.” Then, on November 16, 2016, the Company revealed
that the FDA had requested additional data for a two year period for
patients registered in the IDE study. Finally, on May 17, 2017, the
Company disclosed that it had abandoned FDA approval of the first
generation Nellix device, but would seek approval of a second generation
Nellix device, requiring a separate clinical trial and pushing the
timeline for approval of Nellix to 2020.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Endologix’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Endologix shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Endologix shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn ([email protected]).
