Endurance International Hldgs : Takes Steps to Ensure Its Customers Are Prepared to Succeed as Google Moves Toward a More Secure Internet

07/27/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI), a leading provider of platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, announced that it is offering free SSL Certificates for customers of its Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and iPage brands to ensure customer data and transactions are secure for themselves and their visitors. The offer will help customers enjoy continued success online with the update of Google Chrome 68, which is more security-focused.

Endurance International Group Logo (PRNewsFoto/Endurance International Group)

Beginning earlier this week, Google's updated web browser Chrome 68 alerts users if a site does not use a secure HTTPS connection, making an SSL Certificate – an important aspect of any website – even more critical. Google's updated browser displays a "Not Secure" message in the URL of any website that does not have a secure HTTPS connection, making visitors less likely to engage and reducing visibility in Google search results.

"Many of our customers are entrepreneurs, focused on running their businesses, not web developers adept at reacting to the ever-changing world of technology. Endurance is dedicated to helping millions of these small business owners succeed online and our SSL Certificate offer is just another example of providing our customers with the right tools and support to help them grow their businesses," said Suhaib Zaheer, senior vice president and general manager, hosting brands at Endurance. "In this day and age, a secure website is no longer optional and SSL certification is now a 'must-have' for any website, which is why we're proud to offer this to Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and iPage customers free of charge in light of Google's browser update."

Why Encryption is Critical
For the millions of small businesses online today, a "Not Secure" notice could have a dramatic impact on their business. Without a SSL Certificate encrypting the data passing between them and the visitors to their site, both parties could be at risk, and without dedicated resources for site security, small businesses may be even more vulnerable to attacks.

A simple SSL Certificate can help to protect small businesses by:

  • Authenticating their presence – Validates that customers are talking to their servers and not someone pretending to be them.
  • Retaining data integrity – Prevents bad actors from modifying the communications between visitors' computer and business servers, or even injecting unwanted content into sites.
  • Encrypting data – Keeps the data passing between a site and its visitors private.
  • Boosting SEO rank – Improves search optimization since Google will give a boost in the ranking of websites that use an SSL Certificate.

Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and iPage customers will receive free basic SSL to help ensure their sites are secure, allowing their customers to interact with them with confidence. Paid options are also available for customers looking for additional SSL features, such as warranty and TrustLogo Site Seal to display on their website to show their customers that data is secure.

For more information, visit www.Bluehost.com,www.HostGator.com, www.Domain.com and www.iPage.com.

About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,500 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact
Kristen Andrews
781-418-6716
[email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endurance-international-takes-steps-to-ensure-its-customers-are-prepared-to-succeed-as-google-moves-toward-a-more-secure-internet-300687841.html

SOURCE Endurance International Group


© PRNewswire 2018
