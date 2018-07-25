Enel : confirmed once again in FTSE4Good indices

Media Relations

ENEL GROUP CONFIRMED ONCE AGAIN IN FTSE4GOOD INDICES

• Enel reaffirms its position in the index following the first semi-annual review for 2018

• The Group's subsidiaries Endesa and Enel Americas are also confirmed in the index, while Enel Chile has been included for the first time

Rome, July 25th, 2018 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") has once again been confirmed as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, which ranks the top companies on the basis of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, following the first semi-annual review for 2018 that was recently released. The Group's subsidiaries Endesa and Enel Americas have also renewed their presence, while Enel Chile has been admitted to the index for the first time.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies which demonstrate leadership in embedding sustainable practices into business management. Through a comprehensive methodology, FTSE Russell provides a multi-dimensional measure of environmental, social and governance exposure and practice, providing the investment community with a tool for portfolio design and management to investigate ESG criteria. FTSE Russell methodology is solely based on publicly available data, requiring high transparency from companies to be included, therefore the confirmation of Enel in the index underscores the strong commitment of the Group in promoting accountability and transparency, as shown by the 2017 Sustainability Report.

In addition to this ranking, the Enel Group is listed on other leading sustainability indices, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World, the Euronext Vigeo Indices, the STOXX Global ESG Leaders indices and the Carbon Disclosure Leadership Index.

Enel´s sustainability leadership, acknowledged by these indices, is increasingly attracting the attention of ESG investors, whose stake in the company is steadily growing, representing over 8.6% of the Group's share capital as of December 31st, 2017 against 8.0% as of December 31st, 2016.

This increase reflects the growing importance the financial market gives to non-financial elements in the creation of long-term sustainable value. Enel has assumed a leadership position with a strategy based on leveraging the business opportunities associated with the trends of urbanisation, the electrification of demand and the resulting deep decarbonisation to seize the opportunities deriving from the global energy transition now under way and to play an active role in such a large global challenge.

Enel's long track record of inclusion in the world's leading sustainability indices is due to a comprehensive sustainability strategy that covers all aspects of sustainability, across the full range of stakeholders. Some examples of these sustainability projects which Enel is executing around the world can be found at the following links:

