Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL (ENEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Enel : confirmed once again in FTSE4Good indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

Media Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699 F +39 06 8305 3771[email protected]

enel.com

ENEL GROUP CONFIRMED ONCE AGAIN IN FTSE4GOOD INDICES

  • Enel reaffirms its position in the index following the first semi-annual review for 2018

  • The Group's subsidiaries Endesa and Enel Americas are also confirmed in the index, while Enel

    Chile has been included for the first time

Rome, July 25th, 2018 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") has once again been confirmed as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, which ranks the top companies on the basis of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, following the first semi-annual review for 2018 that was recently released. The Group's subsidiaries Endesa and Enel Americas have also renewed their presence, while Enel Chile has been admitted to the index for the first time.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies which demonstrate leadership in embedding sustainable practices into business management. Through a comprehensive methodology, FTSE Russell provides a multi-dimensional measure of environmental, social and governance exposure and practice, providing the investment community with a tool for portfolio design and management to investigate ESG criteria. FTSE Russell methodology is solely based on publicly available data, requiring high transparency from companies to be included, therefore the confirmation of Enel in the index underscores the strong commitment of the Group in promoting accountability and transparency, as shown by the 2017 Sustainability Report.

In addition to this ranking, the Enel Group is listed on other leading sustainability indices, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World, the Euronext Vigeo Indices, the STOXX Global ESG Leaders indices and the Carbon Disclosure Leadership Index.

Enel´s sustainability leadership, acknowledged by these indices, is increasingly attracting the attention of ESG investors, whose stake in the company is steadily growing, representing over 8.6% of the Group's share capital as of December 31st, 2017 against 8.0% as of December 31st, 2016.

This increase reflects the growing importance the financial market gives to non-financial elements in the creation of long-term sustainable value. Enel has assumed a leadership position with a strategy based on leveraging the business opportunities associated with the trends of urbanisation, the electrification of demand and the resulting deep decarbonisation to seize the opportunities deriving from the global energy transition now under way and to play an active role in such a large global challenge.

Enel's long track record of inclusion in the world's leading sustainability indices is due to a comprehensive sustainability strategy that covers all aspects of sustainability, across the full range of stakeholders. Some examples of these sustainability projects which Enel is executing around the world can be found at the following links:

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 00934061003 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in

plant

2

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
03:39pENEL : confirmed once again in FTSE4Good indices
PU
11:28aENEL : Technical support services
AQ
07/24ENEL : The U.S. Green Building Council (USBC) - Seminar
AQ
07/24ENEL : appoints Maurizio Bezzeccheri new head of South America Region
AQ
07/24ENEL : publishes 2018 second quarter and first half Group operating data report
AQ
07/24ENDESA : 1st Half Net Profit Rises on Improved Market Conditions
DJ
07/23ENEL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/23ENEL : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
07/20ENEL : The U.S. Green Building Council (USBC) - Seminar
AQ
07/19ENEL : The electric mobility solutions of Enel come ashore in the ports belongin..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/10ENEL Societa per Azioni ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Enel (ENLAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017INNOGY SE : Buy On The Dips 
2017Unknown Dividend Gem Offering Low-Risk Exposure To 4 Of South America's Large.. 
2017SAFER DIVIDEND UTILITIES : 22.6% Net Gains Make NRG Yield Tops For May 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 355 M
EBIT 2018 10 306 M
Net income 2018 4 132 M
Debt 2018 39 357 M
Yield 2018 6,00%
P/E ratio 2018 11,57
P/E ratio 2019 10,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 48 058 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,72 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL-7.86%56 165
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.98%79 593
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.7.44%53 572
INNOGY SE12.65%23 867
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%20 671
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-12.50%7 956
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.