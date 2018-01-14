Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL (ENEL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Enel : turns to Israel to help with more efficient energy output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 03:43pm CET

Italian energy firm Enel SpA (>> Enel) said it was looking to collaborate with Israeli startups to develop new technologies to make traditional and renewable energy production more cost-effective.

Italian energy firm Enel SpA (>> Enel) said it was looking to collaborate with Israeli startups to develop new technologies to make traditional and renewable energy production more cost-effective.

Enel, Europe's biggest utility, is teaming up with Israeli construction firm Shikun & Binui (>> Shikun & Binui Ltd) in opening an innovation lab in May that will look for companies to develop projects.

"We don't want to be the Kodak or Nokia of the energy industry," Fabio Tentori, head of Enel's innovation hubs, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference. "Somebody for sure is going to disrupt the energy industry and we want to be there."

Producing and selling electricity is becoming more of a commodity so margins will come down, Tentori said, noting that renewable energy was a particular focus.

Enel is not able to go it alone so it is seeking help in Israel, which has one of the largest tech centres in the world.

Tentori said that at the outset Enel will collaborate with startups and only later invest in them.

"We have already evaluated more than 100 companies and we are collaborating with 10 of them," he said, without elaborating.

Orry Ben-Porath, a vice president at Shikun & Binui, said companies for the incubator-style lab will receive 1 million shekels ($295,000) from Israel's Innovation Authority, the government's high-tech investment agency, plus additional funds from Enel and Shikun.

He noted that despite the differences in their businesses, there still is some overlap, especially companies involved in "infrastructure that is connected to the digital world".

($1 = 3.3923 shekels)

(Editing by David Evans)

By Steven Scheer

Stocks treated in this article : Enel, Shikun & Binui Ltd
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
03:43p ENEL : turns to Israel to help with more efficient energy output
01/11 ENEL S P A : CEO Francesco Starace appointed member of new European Commission H..
01/06 ENEL : Finishes Two Oklahoma Wind Farms Totaling 600 MW
01/05 ENEL : starts operating two new US wind farms
01/04 ENEL : starts operating two new US wind farms becoming largest wind player in Ok..
2017 ENEL : wins second tender in Brazil in one week; company to build more than 1 GW..
2017 ENEL : will build 388 MW of solar capacity in Brazil following renewables tender..
2017 ENEL : to build 388 MW of solar plant in Brazil
2017 ENEL : 2018 Calendar of corporate events
2017 ENEL : extraordinary shareholders’ Meetings of Enel Chile and Enel Generac..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Enel (ENLAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 INNOGY SE : Buy On The Dips
2017 Unknown Dividend Gem Offering Low-Risk Exposure To 4 Of South America's Large..
2017 SAFER DIVIDEND UTILITIES : 22.6% Net Gains Make NRG Yield Tops For May
2017 'Safer' Utilities Top Gainers For April Count Their Dividends
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 74 274 M
EBIT 2017 9 697 M
Net income 2017 3 631 M
Debt 2017 38 441 M
Yield 2017 4,35%
P/E ratio 2017 14,68
P/E ratio 2018 13,01
EV / Sales 2017 1,24x
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
Capitalization 53 324 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | ENEL | IT0003128367 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 5,71 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Carlo Bozzoli Head-Global Information & Communication Technology
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL2.24%65 051
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-3.64%70 710
CHINA YANGTZE POWER4.43%55 437
INNOGY SE1.88%22 562
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%22 521
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.1.28%9 611
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.