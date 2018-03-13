Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL (ENEL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RWE pledges higher dividends after Innogy break-up deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:43am CET
Press materials of E.ON and RWE are pictured on a desk before a joint news conference of the two German utilities after unveiling plans for an asset swap deal which will break up RWE's Innogy unit in Essen

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German utility RWE (>> RWE) on Tuesday promised shareholders higher payouts following a landmark deal to break up its Innogy (>> innogy SE) business and split its assets with rival E.ON (>> E.ON) to become Europe's third-largest renewables player.

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German utility RWE on Tuesday promised shareholders higher payouts following a landmark deal to break up its Innogy business and split its assets with rival E.ON to become Europe's third-largest renewables player.

RWE carved out and listed Innogy in 2016, hoping to extract more value from its networks and renewables assets, the most promising areas of the crisis-ridden utility sector. Since then, it tried to find a buyer for its remaining 76.8 percent stake.

The deal with E.ON, announced on Sunday, will result in RWE gaining control of Innogy's and E.ON's renewable units, turning one of Europe's largest CO2 emitters into the continent's No.3 clean power group after Italy's Enel and Spain's Iberdrola.

"In 2017, our goal was to strategically reposition RWE and consolidate its finances. We were successful in both of these undertakings," RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said in a statement. "We are in good shape again."

The group said the ordinary dividend was expected to rise to 0.70 euros ($0.86) per share in 2018, up from 0.50 euros in 2017, with a further increase planned in 2019. The total dividend payout for 2017 also includes a 1.00 euro special dividend due to a nuclear fuel tax rebate.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had expected RWE's ordinary dividend to remain stable at 0.71 euros per share for 2018 and 2019. E.ON late on Monday also said its dividend would rise in 2018.

E.ON, which also released a strong set of annual results late on Monday, will keep some renewables assets as part of the deal, most notably its 1.3 billion pound offshore wind park project Rampion off the Sussex coast in Britain.

Shares in E.ON were indicated 2 percent higher at the top of the German blue-chip DAX index ahead of the market open at 0800 GMT. RWE and Innogy were both seen 0.5 percent lower.

On Monday, Germany's three largest utilities added 4.3 billion euros in market value between them.

(Editing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

Stocks treated in this article : Enel, Iberdrola, RWE, E.ON, innogy SE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.58% 12418.39 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
E.ON 5.36% 8.906 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
IBERDROLA 0.10% 6.058 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
INNOGY SE 12.08% 38.7 Delayed Quote.18.44%
RWE 9.20% 19.65 Delayed Quote.15.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
08:43aRWE pledges higher dividends after Innogy break-up deal
RE
03/12E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
RE
03/12Little risk of rivals scuppering RWE-E.ON asset swap - sources
RE
03/11RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
RE
03/11RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
RE
03/09ENEL : begins construction of 300MW windfarm in US
AQ
03/08ENEL : starts construction of new wind farm in the United States expanding its s..
AQ
03/08ENEL : to sell 100MW power from Diamond Vista wind farm to Kohler
AQ
03/08Vivendi CEO not worried about Elliott's move on Telecom Italia - paper
RE
03/07Key RWE shareholder opposed to complete sale of Innogy stake
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Enel (ENLAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017INNOGY SE : Buy On The Dips 
2017Unknown Dividend Gem Offering Low-Risk Exposure To 4 Of South America's Large.. 
2017SAFER DIVIDEND UTILITIES : 22.6% Net Gains Make NRG Yield Tops For May 
2017'Safer' Utilities Top Gainers For April Count Their Dividends 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 73 909 M
EBIT 2017 9 697 M
Net income 2017 3 642 M
Debt 2017 38 455 M
Yield 2017 4,79%
P/E ratio 2017 13,53
P/E ratio 2018 11,92
EV / Sales 2017 1,19x
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
Capitalization 49 136 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | ENEL | IT0003128367 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,71 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Carlo Bozzoli Head-Global Information & Communication Technology
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL-5.73%60 579
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-0.88%72 884
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.8.79%58 960
INNOGY SE5.68%23 605
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%22 519
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.1.28%9 812
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.