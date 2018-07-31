Enel Rossiya : Russia 1H 2018 results impacted by market conditions

Moscow, July 31st, 2018 - PJSC Enel Russia has published its reviewed 1H 2018 financial results in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Revenues declined, mainly reflecting:

reduced output by most power generation facilities, with the exception of CCGT units, that was driven by overcapacity as well as by weaker electricity consumption in the Urals region;

a slight decrease in revenues from the capacity market resulting from the lower government bond yield in 2018 that was one of the components for the calculation of DPM tariff.

Higher regulated sales with annual tariffs increase, as well as higher free capacity (KOM) sales due to indexation of KOM prices, only partially offset the aforementioned decline in revenues.

EBITDA also declined, in line with:

lower revenues;

higher fixed costs driven by the property tax on movable assets as of 2018.

Lower fuel costs caused by lower electricity production partially offset the above decrease.

The decrease in EBIT reflected EBITDA dynamics, as well as higher depreciation and amortisation together with higher accruals for bad debt.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS