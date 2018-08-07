Energen : Production in 2Q18 Exceeds Guidance Midpoint by 7%

CY18 Production Guidance Raised 5%: New Midpoint Now Estimated to Top 100 MBOEPD

Wells in Delaware and Northern Midland Basins Highlight Gen 3-Driven Outperformance

Additional Hedges in 2019, 2020 Help Mitigate Risk

****NOTE: 2Q18 conference call slides available at www.energen.com****

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) (“Energen” or the “company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS:

OUTPERFORMANCE BY GEN 3-COMPLETED WELLS CONTINUES DRIVING GROWTH

2Q18 production of 97.4 mboepd beats guidance midpoint by 7% and top end of guidance range by 3%

2Q18 production increases ≈5 % from 1Q18

Oil production in 2Q18 of 56.7 mbopd surpasses guidance midpoint by 7%

Continued well outperformance drives 5% increase in CY18 production guidance midpoint; new guidance range is 97.0-104.0 mboepd

CY18 production now estimated to increase 32% YoY (at guidance midpoint)

3Q18 and 4Q18 production guidance midpoints increased approximately 6.5% and 4%, respectively

4Q17 to 4Q18 exit rate now estimated to increase 14% (at guidance midpoint)

2Q18 per-unit net SG&A expense of $2.47 per boe beats guidance midpoint by 8.5%

Per-unit net SG&A expense in 2018 estimated to further improve to $2.40 per boe at guidance midpoint, reflecting a 21% year-over-year decline

2Q18 adjusted EBITDAX totals $244.8 million, exceeding internal expectations by ≈11%

66% of estimated oil production and 58% of estimated oil basis differential (at guidance midpoint) hedged for ROY

Differential hedges of 18.1 mmbo in place in 2019 at average price of $(5.13)/barrel; differential hedging initiated in 2020 for 15.1 mmbo at average price of $(1.20)/barrel

Bolt-on acquisitions in 2Q18 add ≈670 net leasehold acres for ≈$9.5 million

Ten new Gen 3 Wolfcamp wells in Delaware Basin deliver average peak 24-hour IP rates of >300 boepd/1,000’

Eight Howard County Wolfcamp A wells highlight Midland Basin results with average peak 24-hour IP rates of 283 boepd/1,000’ and 90% oil

Comments from the CEO

“In the second quarter of 2018, Energen continued to build on its track record of execution, growth, and financial strength,” said James McManus, Energen’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Wells completed with our Generation 3 frac design drove a 7 percent production beat to our guidance midpoint; and with three more months of outperformance and solid execution in hand, we are very pleased to be raising our estimated production targets for the remainder of 2018.

“At the midpoint of our new guidance range for 2018, Energen will reach a milestone by producing more than 100,000 boe per day for the first time in company history,” McManus added. “Our hedge program helps mitigate the negative impact of a temporary widening of basis differentials, and we have solid arrangements in place to provide flow assurance for our oil and gas production. These factors, together with the rigs and services we need in place, will allow us to continue focusing on execution as we implement our robust drilling and development plans.

“In short, we are extremely pleased with our performance in the quarter and confident that Energen is well-positioned to continue delivering strong results and creating shareholder value,” McManus said.

2Q18 Operations Update

Outstanding well performance led to 2Q18 production of 97.4 mboepd, which was 7 percent higher than the guidance midpoint of 91.0 mboepd and 5 percent higher than 1Q18 production. Oil production in 2Q18 also outpaced the guidance midpoint by 7 percent. Energen placed on production 11 gross (10 net) wells in the Midland Basin and 10 gross (9 net) wells in the Delaware Basin.

2Q18 Production (mboepd) Commodity 2Q18 Actual 2Q18 Guidance Midpoint % ∆ 2Q18 Actual 1Q18 Actual % ∆ Oil 56.7 53.0 7.0 56.7 55.4 2.3 NGL 20.4 18.0 13.3 20.4 18.2 12.1 Natural Gas 20.3 20.0 1.5 20.3 19.3 5.2 Total 97.4 91.0 7.0 97.4 92.9 4.8

2Q18 Wells Turned to Production Area # Wells Avg. Completed Lateral Length Avg. Peak 24-Hr IP Avg. Peak 30-Day IP Boepd Boepd/ 1,000’ % Oil Boepd Boepd/ 1,000’ % Oil Delaware Basin 10 Wolfcamp A (5) Wolfcamp B (4) Wolfcamp BC (1) 7,420’ 2,323 313 57 % 1,769 238 54 % N. Midland Basin 8 Wolfcamp A 7,363’ 2,083 283 90 % 1,577 1 214 1 87 %1 N. Midland Basin 1 Lower Spraberry2 9,572’ 1,425 149 87 % 1,204 126 82 % N. Midland Basin 1 Jo Mill2,3 9,272’ 950 102 92 % 529 57 88 %

1Peak 30-day data shown for 7 wells with sufficient production history

2 Placed on production in 1Q18 but data not previously disclosed due to insufficient production history

3 Performance impacted by mechanical issue

Note: Table excludes three 2Q18 Midland Basin wells for which there is insufficient production history



Of the wells placed on production in 2Q18, 43 percent are multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches at original reservoir pressure. During 2Q18 Energen utilized 10 horizontal drilling rigs and 4 frac crews. The company currently is running 10 drilling rigs and 5 frac crews.

Among the operating highlights in the quarter was a 9,542’ lateral Wolfcamp A well in the Delaware Basin that was drilled in a record 22.75 days (spud to total depth). The company also drilled its longest lateral length well to date in the Midland Basin at 11,178’. In addition, drilling and completion down time continued to decline.

2Q18 Financial Results

For the 3 months ended June 30, 2018, Energen reported GAAP net income from all operations of $68.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Adjusting for non-cash items, including a $7.7 million loss on mark-to-market derivatives and a $0.6 million gain associated primarily with a property swap, Energen had adjusted income in 2Q18 of $75.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted income in 2Q17 of $5.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. [See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” beginning on p. 9 for more information and reconciliation.]

Energen’s adjusted 2Q18 earnings exceeded internal expectations by $0.13 per diluted share primarily due to substantially higher production and greater-than-expected commodity prices partially offset by increased depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense and higher-than-expected ad valorem and production taxes. The company’s adjusted EBITDAX totaled $244.8 million in 2Q18, exceeding internal expectations by approximately 11 percent. In the same period a year ago, Energen’s adjusted EBITDAX totaled $142.4 million. [See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” beginning on p. 9 for more information and reconciliation.]

Drilling and development capital investment in 2Q18 totaled $318 million and was within the company’s guidance range of $300-$330 million. Energen also invested approximately $9.5 million for 670 net acres of unproved leasehold, primarily in the Delaware Basin. Including lease renewals, FF&E, and miscellaneous, total capital spending in 2Q18 totaled $334.4 million.

2Q18 Expenses Per BOE, except where noted 2Q18 Actual Guidance Midpoint % ∆ LOE (production costs, marketing & transportation) $ 6.54 $ 6.90 (5 ) Production & ad valorem taxes (% of revenues excl. hedges) 6.7 6.2 8 DD&A $ 15.00 $ 15.00 ‒ SG&A $ 2.47 $ 2.70 (9 ) Exploration (incudes seismic, delay rentals, etc.) $ 0.13 $ 0.18 (28 ) Effective tax rate (%) 22 23 23 (4 )

2Q18 Average Realized Prices Commodity With Hedges W/O Hedges Oil (per barrel) $ 57.91 $ 61.21 NGL (per gallon) $ 0.46 $ 0.54 Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.32 $ 1.21

Liquidity and Leverage Update

As of June 30, 2018, Energen had cash of $1.2 million, long-term debt of $528.0 million, and line of credit borrowings of $301.0 million. The company estimates that its total net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX at year end will be approximately 1.1x.

2018 Overview

Estimated total capital spending for drilling and development activities in 2018 remains unchanged from prior guidance at $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. The company noted, however, that higher potential costs associated with ancillary services and steel tariffs as well as additional non-operated activity likely will lead to capital investment near the high end of the range.

The company expects to drill approximately 122 gross/112 net operated horizontal wells in 2018 and complete approximately 123 gross/114 net horizontal wells, including 30 gross/28 net year-end 2017 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). The average lateral length of wells scheduled for completion in 2018 (including known completed lateral lengths) is approximately 8,000’; and the working interest of completed wells in 2018 has increased to approximately 93 percent.

The company estimates its YE18 DUCs will total approximately 29 gross/26 net wells. Energen also plans to drill and complete 4 gross/3 net vertical wells in the Midland Basin.

2018 Production Guidance

Energen today substantially raised its guidance ranges for CY18 to reflect the impact of 2Q18 actual results and the expectation that Gen 3 well outperformance will continue. CY18 production is now estimated to range from 97.0-104.0 mboepd, for a 5 percent increase over the midpoint of prior guidance. Oil production guidance at midpoint in 2018 increased 4 percent over prior guidance. Given higher expected production in 2018, year-over-year production growth from CY17 is now estimated to be 32% (at guidance midpoint).

Energen raised its estimates for 3Q18 and 4Q18 production today by approximately 6.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, at the midpoint of each quarter’s range. With 4Q18 production of 111.5 mboepd at the guidance midpoint, Energen now estimates that its 4Q17-to-4Q18 exit rate will reflect an increase of 14 percent.

2018 Production by Quarter 1Q18a 2Q18a 3Q18e 4Q18e CY18e Oil 55.4 56.7 57.5 - 60.5 67.5 - 70.5 58.5 - 61.5 NGL 18.2 20.4 18.0 - 20.0 19.5 - 21.5 18.5 - 20.5 Gas 19.3 20.3 20.0 - 22.0 21.0 - 23.0 20.0 - 22.0 Total 92.9 97.4 95.5 - 102.5 108.0 - 115.0 97.0 - 104.0

2018 First Production/Flow back (Operated Horizontal Wells – Gross/Net) 1Q18a 2Q18a 3Q18e 4Q18e CY18e Midland Basin 15/13 11/10 28/24 11/10 65/58 Delaware Basin 10/10 10/9 14/13 19/19 53/51

CY18 Operating Expenses Per BOE, except where noted 1Q18a 2Q18a 3Q18e 4Q18e CY18e LOE $ 6.30 $ 6.54 $ 6.60 - $6.80 $ 6.10 - $6.30 $ 6.30 - $6.50 Prod. & ad valorem taxes* 6.3 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.6 DD&A expense $ 14.72 $ 15.00 $ 13.95 - $14.45 $ 13.35 - $13.85 $ 14.10 - $14.60 SG&A, net $ 2.66 $ 2.47 $ 2.30 - $2.70 $ 1.90 - $2.30 $ 2.20 - $2.60 Exploration expense $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 - $0.20 $ 0.15 - $0.20 $ 0.15 - $0.20 Effective tax rate (%) 23 22 22 - 24 21 - 23 22 - 24 * % of revenues, excluding hedges

LOE per boe in CY18 is estimated to range from $5.20-$5.40 in the Midland and Delaware basins and $20.60-$20.80 in the Central Basin Platform/Northeast Shelf areas. Net SG&A per boe in CY18 is estimated to be comprised of cash of $1.80-$2.00 per boe and non-cash, equity-based compensation of $0.40-$0.60 per boe.

Hedges

Since disclosing prior-quarter earnings in early May, Energen has continued to strengthen its 2018 and 2019 financial derivatives position by adding commodity and differential hedges to help mitigate the negative impacts of price volatility on its oil and gas revenues. In addition, the company has capitalized on opportunities in 2020 to hedge the Midland to Cushing differential on 15.12 million barrels of oil at an average price of $(1.20) per barrel. The company’s natural gas hedges cover both the commodity and the basis.

3Q18 Hedge Position

Energen’s total hedge positions for the three months ending September 30, 2018, are as follows:

Oil Hedge Volumes % Hedged* Avg. NYMEX Price Swaps 0.48 mmbo 9% $ 60.28 per barrel Three way Collars1 3.38 mmbo 62% Call Price $ 60.04 per barrel Put Price $ 45.47 per barrel Short Put Price $ 35.47 per barrel Oil Differential Midland to Cushing2 3.42 mmbo 63% $ (1.42) per barrel NGL Swaps 34.02 mm gallons 46% $ 0.61 per gallon Gas Swaps3 2.70 bcf 23% $ 1.98 per Mcf * At guidance midpoint

1When the NYMEX price is above the call price, Energen receives the call price; when the NYMEX price is between the call price and the put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price; when the NYMEX price is between the put price and the short put price, Energen receives the put price; and when the NYMEX price is below the short put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price plus the difference between the put price and the short put price.

2In addition to swaps, the Midland to Cushing differential reflects an effective contractual differential of approximately $(1.00) on an estimated 0.27 mmbo of production.

3The average price reflected for gas hedges represents a basin-specific net Permian price.

4Q18 Hedge Position Energen’s total hedge positions for the three months ending December 31, 2018, are as follows: Oil Hedge Volumes % Hedged* Avg. NYMEX Price Swaps 0.54 mmbo 9% $ 60.25 per barrel Three way Collars1 3.38 mmbo 53% Call Price $ 60.04 per barrel Put Price $ 45.47 per barrel Short Put Price $ 35.47 per barrel Oil Differential Midland to Cushing2 3.39 mmbo 53% $ (1.42) per barrel NGL Swaps 34.02 mm gallons 43% $ 0.61 per gallon Gas Swaps3 2.70 bcf 22% $ 1.98 per mcf * At guidance midpoint

1When the NYMEX price is above the call price, Energen receives the call price; when the NYMEX price is between the call price and the put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price; when the NYMEX price is between the put price and the short put price, Energen receives the put price; and when the NYMEX price is below the short put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price plus the difference between the put price and the short put price.

2In addition to swaps, the Midland to Cushing differential reflects an effective contractual differential of approximately $(1.00) on an estimated 0.24 mmbo of production.

3The average price reflected for gas hedges represents a basin-specific net Permian price.





The company’s average realized prices in the last six months of 2018 will reflect commodity and basis hedges, oil transportation charges of approximately $2.05 per barrel, NGL transportation and fractionation fees of approximately $0.15 per gallon, and basis differentials applicable to unhedged production. Natural gas and NGL production are also subject to percent of proceeds contracts of approximately 85%.

Based on recent strip prices, Energen’s assumed gas basis for open months is $(1.05) per Mcf for August-December; $(0.88) per Mcf for August-September; and $(1.16) per Mcf for 4Q18. The assumed per-unit Midland to Cushing basis differentials for unhedged sweet and sour production are approximately $(15.50) for August-December; approximately $(13.65) for August-September; and approximately $(16.75) for 4Q18. Energen’s assumed commodity prices for unhedged volumes for the last six months of 2018 are: $66.75 per barrel of oil, $0.80 per gallon of NGL, and $2.75 per Mcf of gas (August-December).

Estimated Price Realizations (pre-hedge): 3Q18 4Q18 CY18 Crude oil (% of NYMEX/WTI) 81 73 84 NGL (after T&F) (% of NYMEX/WTI) 35 35 34 Natural gas (% of NYMEX/Henry Hub) 48 43 49

2019 Hedges Energen’s total hedge positions for 2019 are as follows (contracts are pro rata): Oil 2019 Hedge Volumes Avg. NYMEX Price Swaps 7.56 mmbo $ 61.14 per barrel Three-way Collars1 5.76 mmbo Call Price $ 61.65 per barrel Put Price $ 45.94 per barrel Short Put Price $ 35.94 per barrel Oil Differential Midland to Cushing2 18.13 mmbo $ (5.13) per barrel NGL Swaps 115.92 mm gallons $ 0.65 per gallon

1When the NYMEX price is above the call price, Energen receives the call price; when the NYMEX price is between the call price and the put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price; when the NYMEX price is between the put price and the short put price, Energen receives the put price; and when the NYMEX price is below the short put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price plus the difference between the put price and the short put price.

2In addition to swaps, the Midland to Cushing differential reflects an effective contractual differential of approximately $(1.00) on an estimated 1.57 mmbo of production.





Supplemental Slides and Conference Call

2Q18 supplemental slides associated with Energen’s quarterly release and conference call are available at www.energen.com. Energen will hold its quarterly conference call Tuesday, August 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investment community members may participate by calling 1-877-407-8289 (reference Energen earnings call). A live audio Webcast of the program as well as a replay may be accessed via www.energen.com.

Energen Corporation is an oil-focused exploration and production company with operations in the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico. For more information, go to www.energen.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: All statements, other than statements of historical fact, appearing in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions or business strategies for the future, statements concerning our outlook with regard to the timing and amount of future production of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, price realizations, the nature and timing of capital expenditures for exploration and development, plans for funding operations and drilling program capital expenditures, the timing and success of specific projects, operating costs and other expenses, proved oil and natural gas reserves, liquidity and capital resources, outcomes and effects of litigation, claims and disputes and derivative activities. Forward-looking statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “will” or other words or expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. Except as otherwise disclosed, the forward-looking statements do not reflect the impact of possible or pending acquisitions, investments, divestitures or restructurings. The absence of errors in input data, calculations and formulas used in estimates, assumptions and forecasts cannot be guaranteed. We base our forward-looking statements on information currently available to us, and we undertake no obligation to correct or update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information regarding our forward‐looking statements and related risks and uncertainties that could affect future results of Energen, can be found in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Company’s website - www.energen.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS: The SEC permits oil and gas companies to disclose in SEC filings only proved, probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC’s definitions for such terms, and price and cost sensitivities for such reserves, and prohibits disclosure of resources that do not constitute such reserves. Outside of SEC filings, we use the terms “estimated ultimate recovery” or “EUR,” reserve or resource “potential,” “contingent resources” and other descriptions of volumes of non-proved reserves or resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques. These estimates are inherently more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. We have not risked EUR estimates, potential drilling locations, and resource potential estimates. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered may differ substantially from estimates. We make no commitment to drill all of the drilling locations that have been attributed these quantities. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of our on-going drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling, and production costs, availability of drilling and completion services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, regulatory approvals, and geological and mechanical factors. Estimates of unproved reserves, type/decline curves, per-well EURs, and resource potential may change significantly as development of our oil and gas assets provides additional data. Additionally, initial production rates contained in this news release are subject to decline over time and should not be regarded as reflective of sustained production levels.

Financial, operating, and support data pertaining to all reporting periods included in this release are unaudited and subject to revision.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Net Income is a Non-GAAP financial measure (GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles) which excludes the effects of certain non-cash mark-to-market derivative financial instruments. Adjusted income from continuing operations further excludes impairment and income associated with acreage swaps. Energen believes that excluding the impact of these items is more useful to analysts and investors in comparing the results of operations and operational trends between reporting periods and relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Three Months Ended 6/30/18 Energen Net Income ($ in millions except per share data) Net Income Per Diluted Share Net Income (Loss) All Operations (GAAP) 68.3 0.70 Non-cash mark-to-market losses (net of $2.1 tax) 7.7 0.08 Asset impairment, other (net of tax) * nm nm Income associated with 2018 acreage swaps (net of $0.1 tax) (0.5 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) 75.4 0.77 Three Months Ended 6/30/17 Energen Net Income ($ in millions except per share data) Net Income Per Diluted Share Net Income (Loss) All Operations (GAAP) 29.5 0.30 Non-cash mark-to-market gains (net of $13.2 tax) (24.1 ) (0.25 ) Asset impairment, other (net of tax) * nm nm Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) 5.4 0.06 Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding *This may include impairments, lease expirations, and dry hole expense.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) is a Non-GAAP financial measure (GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles). Adjusted EBITDAX from continuing operations further excludes impairments, certain non-cash mark-to-market derivative financial instruments,and income associated with acreage swaps. Energen believes these measures allow analysts and investors to understand the financial performance of the company from core business operations, without including the effects of capital structure, tax rates and depreciation. Further, this measure is useful in comparing the company and other oil and gas producing companies. Reconciliation To GAAP Information Three Months Ended 6/30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 Energen Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) 68.3 29.5 Interest expense 10.8 9.2 Income tax expense (benefit) 19.8 16.1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 134.0 121.5 Accretion expense 1.6 1.4 Exploration expense 1.2 2.0 Adjustment for asset impairment, other * (0.1 ) nm Adjustment for mark-to-market (gains)/ losses 9.9 (37.3 ) Income associated with 2018 acreage swaps (0.7 ) 0.0 Energen Adjusted EBITDAX from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) 244.8 142.4 Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding *This may include impairments, lease expirations, and dry hole expense.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the 3 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017 2nd Quarter (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change Revenues Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales $ 371,567 $ 218,723 $ 152,844 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (31,919 ) 38,101 (70,020 ) Total revenues 339,648 256,824 82,824 Operating Costs and Expenses Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production 57,958 43,909 14,049 Production and ad valorem taxes 24,733 13,218 11,515 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 134,011 121,549 12,462 Asset impairment 73 29 44 Exploration 1,059 1,998 (939 ) General and administrative (including stock-based compensation of $4,618 and $3,191 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively) 21,933 19,908 2,025 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 1,567 1,443 124 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and other, net (113 ) 172 (285 ) Total operating costs and expenses 241,221 202,226 38,995 Operating Income 98,427 54,598 43,829 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (10,803 ) (9,202 ) (1,601 ) Other income 465 218 247 Total other expense (10,338 ) (8,984 ) (1,354 ) Income Before Income Taxes 88,089 45,614 42,475 Income tax expense 19,815 16,133 3,682 Net Income $ 68,274 $ 29,481 $ 38,793 Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 98,080 97,693 387 Basic Average Common Shares Outstanding 97,433 97,189 244

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the 6 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017 Year-to-date (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change Revenues Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales $ 729,433 $ 395,098 $ 334,335 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (33,614 ) 102,647 (136,261 ) Total revenues 695,819 497,745 198,074 Operating Costs and Expenses Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production 110,593 85,197 25,396 Production and ad valorem taxes 47,301 26,038 21,263 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 258,221 221,201 37,020 Asset impairment 250 1,489 (1,239 ) Exploration 2,457 5,634 (3,177 ) General and administrative (including stock-based compensation of $8,763 and $6,388 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively) 44,190 40,424 3,766 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 3,100 2,857 243 Gain on sale of assets and other, net (33,836 ) (1,003 ) (32,833 ) Total operating costs and expenses 432,276 381,837 50,439 Operating Income 263,543 115,908 147,635 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (21,051 ) (18,225 ) (2,826 ) Other income 692 775 (83 ) Total other expense (20,359 ) (17,450 ) (2,909 ) Income Before Income Taxes 243,184 98,458 144,726 Income tax expense 55,995 35,574 20,421 Net Income $ 187,189 $ 62,884 $ 124,305 Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 1.91 $ 0.64 $ 1.27 Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 1.92 $ 0.65 $ 1.27 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 97,942 97,648 294 Basic Average Common Shares Outstanding 97,377 97,165 212

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (in thousands) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,188 $ 439 Accounts receivable, net 166,467 158,787 Inventories, net 29,255 13,177 Derivative instruments 35,377 − Income tax receivable 6,904 6,905 Prepayments and other 6,086 12,085 Total current assets 245,277 191,393 Property, Plant and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties, net 5,089,320 4,718,939 Other property and equipment, net 43,896 44,581 Total property, plant and equipment, net 5,133,216 4,763,520 Other postretirement assets 2,609 2,646 Noncurrent derivative instruments 258 − Noncurrent income tax receivable, net 70,716 70,716 Other assets 9,936 5,620 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,462,012 $ 5,033,895 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 74,568 $ 75,167 Accrued taxes 12,287 2,631 Accrued wages and benefits 11,428 26,170 Accrued capital costs 165,873 74,909 Revenue and royalty payable 68,154 54,072 Derivative instruments 80,996 71,379 Other 18,708 17,916 Total current liabilities 432,014 322,244 Long-term debt 829,068 782,861 Asset retirement obligations 92,588 88,378 Noncurrent derivative instruments 31,035 8,886 Deferred income taxes 442,225 387,807 Other long-term liabilities 6,223 5,262 Total liabilities 1,833,153 1,595,438 Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,628,859 3,438,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,462,012 $ 5,033,895

SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) For the 3 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017 2nd Quarter (in thousands, except sales price and per unit data) 2018 2017 Change Operating and production data Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales Oil $ 316,082 $ 182,701 $ 133,381 Natural gas liquids 42,051 18,634 23,417 Natural gas 13,434 17,388 (3,954 ) Total $ 371,567 $ 218,723 $ 152,844 Open non-cash mark-to-market gains (losses) on derivative instruments Oil $ 6,182 $ 31,067 $ (24,885 ) Natural gas liquids (14,583 ) 4,530 (19,113 ) Natural gas (1,459 ) 1,737 (3,196 ) Total $ (9,860 ) $ 37,334 $ (47,194 ) Closed gains (losses) on derivative instruments Oil $ (17,013 ) $ 152 $ (17,165 ) Natural gas liquids (6,249 ) (80 ) (6,169 ) Natural gas 1,203 695 508 Total $ (22,059 ) $ 767 $ (22,826 ) Total revenues $ 339,648 $ 256,824 $ 82,824 Production volumes Oil (MBbl) 5,164 4,102 1,062 Natural gas liquids (MMgal) 77.9 51.6 26.3 Natural gas (MMcf) 11,058 7,596 3,462 Total production volumes (MBOE) 8,862 6,596 2,266 Average daily production volumes Oil (MBbl/d) 56.7 45.1 11.6 Natural gas liquids (MMgal/d) 0.9 0.6 0.3 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 121.5 83.5 38.0 Total average daily production volumes (MBOE/d) 97.4 72.5 24.9 Average realized prices excluding effects of open non-cash mark-to-market derivative instruments Oil (per barrel) $ 57.91 $ 44.58 $ 13.33 Natural gas liquids (per gallon) $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.10 Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.32 $ 2.38 $ (1.06 ) Average realized prices excluding effects of all derivative instruments Oil (per barrel) $ 61.21 $ 44.54 $ 16.67 Natural gas liquids (per gallon) $ 0.54 $ 0.36 $ 0.18 Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.21 $ 2.29 $ (1.08 ) Costs per BOE Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production expenses $ 6.54 $ 6.66 $ (0.12 ) Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.79 $ 2.00 $ 0.79 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 15.12 $ 18.43 $ (3.31 ) Exploration expense $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ (0.18 ) General and administrative $ 2.47 $ 3.02 $ (0.55 ) Capital expenditures (including acquisitions) $ 334,389 $ 336,111 $ (1,722 )

SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) For the 6 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017 Year-to-date (in thousands, except sales price and per unit data) 2018 2017 Change Operating and production data Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales Oil $ 620,077 $ 329,371 $ 290,706 Natural gas liquids 76,184 34,268 41,916 Natural gas 33,172 31,459 1,713 Total $ 729,433 $ 395,098 $ 334,335 Open non-cash mark-to-market gains (losses) on derivative instruments Oil $ 17,384 $ 89,125 $ (71,741 ) Natural gas liquids (8,817 ) 11,617 (20,434 ) Natural gas 253 8,961 (8,708 ) Total $ 8,820 $ 109,703 $ (100,883 ) Closed gains (losses) on derivative instruments Oil $ (33,680 ) $ (5,858 ) $ (27,822 ) Natural gas liquids (10,230 ) (1,545 ) (8,685 ) Natural gas 1,476 347 1,129 Total $ (42,434 ) $ (7,056 ) $ (35,378 ) Total revenues $ 695,819 $ 497,745 $ 198,074 Production volumes Oil (MBbl) 10,148 7,098 3,050 Natural gas liquids (MMgal) 146.7 85.3 61.4 Natural gas (MMcf) 21,480 13,326 8,154 Total production volumes (MBOE) 17,220 11,350 5,870 Average daily production volumes Oil (MBbl/d) 56.1 39.2 16.9 Natural gas liquids (MMgal/d) 0.8 0.5 0.3 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 118.7 73.6 45.1 Total average daily production volumes (MBOE/d) 95.1 62.7 32.4 Average realized prices excluding effects of open non-cash mark-to-market derivative instruments Oil (per barrel) $ 57.78 $ 45.58 $ 12.20 Natural gas liquids (per gallon) $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.07 Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.61 $ 2.39 $ (0.78 ) Average realized prices excluding effects of all derivative instruments Oil (per barrel) $ 61.10 $ 46.40 $ 14.70 Natural gas liquids (per gallon) $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.54 $ 2.36 $ (0.82 ) Costs per BOE Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production expenses $ 6.42 $ 7.51 $ (1.09 ) Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.75 $ 2.29 $ 0.46 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 15.00 $ 19.49 $ (4.49 ) Exploration expense $ 0.14 $ 0.50 $ (0.36 ) General and administrative $ 2.57 $ 3.56 $ (0.99 ) Capital expenditures (including acquisitions) $ 594,922 $ 720,246 $ (125,324 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005114/en/