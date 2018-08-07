Energen : Production in 2Q18 Exceeds Guidance Midpoint by 7%

66% of estimated oil production and 58% of estimated oil basis
differential (at guidance midpoint) hedged for ROY
Differential hedges of 18.1 mmbo in place in 2019 at average price
of $(5.13)/barrel; differential hedging initiated in 2020 for 15.1
mmbo at average price of $(1.20)/barrel
Bolt-on acquisitions in 2Q18 add ≈670 net leasehold acres for ≈$9.5
million
Ten new Gen 3 Wolfcamp wells in Delaware Basin deliver average peak
24-hour IP rates of >300 boepd/1,000’
Eight Howard County Wolfcamp A wells highlight Midland Basin
results with average peak 24-hour IP rates of 283 boepd/1,000’ and 90%
oil
Comments from the CEO
“In the second quarter of 2018, Energen continued to build on its
track record of execution, growth, and financial strength,” said James
McManus, Energen’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Wells
completed with our Generation 3 frac design drove a 7 percent production
beat to our guidance midpoint; and with three more months of
outperformance and solid execution in hand, we are very pleased to be
raising our estimated production targets for the remainder of 2018.
“At the midpoint of our new guidance range for 2018, Energen will
reach a milestone by producing more than 100,000 boe per day for the
first time in company history,” McManus added. “Our hedge program helps
mitigate the negative impact of a temporary widening of basis
differentials, and we have solid arrangements in place to provide flow
assurance for our oil and gas production. These factors, together with
the rigs and services we need in place, will allow us to continue
focusing on execution as we implement our robust drilling and
development plans.
“In short, we are extremely pleased with our performance in the
quarter and confident that Energen is well-positioned to continue
delivering strong results and creating shareholder value,” McManus said.
2Q18 Operations Update
Outstanding well performance led to 2Q18 production of 97.4 mboepd,
which was 7 percent higher than the guidance midpoint of 91.0 mboepd and
5 percent higher than 1Q18 production. Oil production in 2Q18 also
outpaced the guidance midpoint by 7 percent. Energen placed on
production 11 gross (10 net) wells in the Midland Basin and 10 gross (9
net) wells in the Delaware Basin.
2Q18 Production (mboepd)
Commodity
2Q18
Actual
2Q18 Guidance
Midpoint
% ∆
2Q18
Actual
1Q18
Actual
% ∆
Oil
56.7
53.0
7.0
56.7
55.4
2.3
NGL
20.4
18.0
13.3
20.4
18.2
12.1
Natural Gas
20.3
20.0
1.5
20.3
19.3
5.2
Total
97.4
91.0
7.0
97.4
92.9
4.8
2Q18 Wells Turned to Production
Area
# Wells
Avg.
Completed
Lateral
Length
Avg. Peak 24-Hr IP
Avg. Peak 30-Day IP
Boepd
Boepd/
1,000’
% Oil
Boepd
Boepd/
1,000’
% Oil
Delaware Basin
10
Wolfcamp A (5)
Wolfcamp B (4)
Wolfcamp BC (1)
7,420’
2,323
313
57
%
1,769
238
54
%
N. Midland Basin
8
Wolfcamp A
7,363’
2,083
283
90
%
1,577
1
214
1
87
%1
N. Midland Basin
1
Lower Spraberry2
9,572’
1,425
149
87
%
1,204
126
82
%
N. Midland Basin
1
Jo Mill2,3
9,272’
950
102
92
%
529
57
88
%
1Peak 30-day data shown for 7 wells with
sufficient production history 2 Placed on
production in 1Q18 but data not previously disclosed due to insufficient
production history 3 Performance impacted
by mechanical issue
Note: Table excludes three 2Q18 Midland Basin wells for which there
is insufficient production history
Of the wells placed on production in 2Q18, 43 percent are multi-zone
pattern wells completed in batches at original reservoir pressure.
During 2Q18 Energen utilized 10 horizontal drilling rigs and 4 frac
crews. The company currently is running 10 drilling rigs and 5 frac
crews.
Among the operating highlights in the quarter was a 9,542’ lateral
Wolfcamp A well in the Delaware Basin that was drilled in a record 22.75
days (spud to total depth). The company also drilled its longest lateral
length well to date in the Midland Basin at 11,178’. In addition,
drilling and completion down time continued to decline.
2Q18 Financial Results
For the 3 months ended June 30, 2018, Energen reported GAAP net income
from all operations of $68.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share.
Adjusting for non-cash items, including a $7.7 million loss on
mark-to-market derivatives and a $0.6 million gain associated primarily
with a property swap, Energen had adjusted income in 2Q18 of $75.4
million, or $0.77 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted income
in 2Q17 of $5.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. [See “Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” beginning on p. 9 for more information and
reconciliation.]
Energen’s adjusted 2Q18 earnings exceeded internal expectations by $0.13
per diluted share primarily due to substantially higher production and
greater-than-expected commodity prices partially offset by increased
depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense and
higher-than-expected ad valorem and production taxes. The company’s
adjusted EBITDAX totaled $244.8 million in 2Q18, exceeding internal
expectations by approximately 11 percent. In the same period a year ago,
Energen’s adjusted EBITDAX totaled $142.4 million. [See “Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” beginning on p. 9 for more information and
reconciliation.]
Drilling and development capital investment in 2Q18 totaled $318 million
and was within the company’s guidance range of $300-$330 million.
Energen also invested approximately $9.5 million for 670 net acres of
unproved leasehold, primarily in the Delaware Basin. Including lease
renewals, FF&E, and miscellaneous, total capital spending in 2Q18
totaled $334.4 million.
As of June 30, 2018, Energen had cash of $1.2 million, long-term debt of
$528.0 million, and line of credit borrowings of $301.0 million. The
company estimates that its total net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX at year
end will be approximately 1.1x.
2018 Overview
Estimated total capital spending for drilling and development activities
in 2018 remains unchanged from prior guidance at $1.1 billion to $1.3
billion. The company noted, however, that higher potential costs
associated with ancillary services and steel tariffs as well as
additional non-operated activity likely will lead to capital investment
near the high end of the range.
The company expects to drill approximately 122 gross/112 net operated
horizontal wells in 2018 and complete approximately 123 gross/114 net
horizontal wells, including 30 gross/28 net year-end 2017 drilled but
uncompleted wells (DUCs). The average lateral length of wells scheduled
for completion in 2018 (including known completed lateral lengths) is
approximately 8,000’; and the working interest of completed wells in
2018 has increased to approximately 93 percent.
The company estimates its YE18 DUCs will total approximately 29 gross/26
net wells. Energen also plans to drill and complete 4 gross/3 net
vertical wells in the Midland Basin.
2018 Production Guidance
Energen today substantially raised its guidance ranges for CY18 to
reflect the impact of 2Q18 actual results and the expectation that Gen 3
well outperformance will continue. CY18 production is now estimated to
range from 97.0-104.0 mboepd, for a 5 percent increase over the midpoint
of prior guidance. Oil production guidance at midpoint in 2018 increased
4 percent over prior guidance. Given higher expected production in 2018,
year-over-year production growth from CY17 is now estimated to be 32%
(at guidance midpoint).
Energen raised its estimates for 3Q18 and 4Q18 production today by
approximately 6.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, at the midpoint
of each quarter’s range. With 4Q18 production of 111.5 mboepd at the
guidance midpoint, Energen now estimates that its 4Q17-to-4Q18 exit rate
will reflect an increase of 14 percent.
2018 Production by Quarter
1Q18a
2Q18a
3Q18e
4Q18e
CY18e
Oil
55.4
56.7
57.5 - 60.5
67.5 - 70.5
58.5 - 61.5
NGL
18.2
20.4
18.0 - 20.0
19.5 - 21.5
18.5 - 20.5
Gas
19.3
20.3
20.0 - 22.0
21.0 - 23.0
20.0 - 22.0
Total
92.9
97.4
95.5 - 102.5
108.0 - 115.0
97.0 - 104.0
2018 First Production/Flow back (Operated Horizontal Wells –
Gross/Net)
1Q18a
2Q18a
3Q18e
4Q18e
CY18e
Midland Basin
15/13
11/10
28/24
11/10
65/58
Delaware Basin
10/10
10/9
14/13
19/19
53/51
CY18 Operating Expenses
Per BOE, except where noted
1Q18a
2Q18a
3Q18e
4Q18e
CY18e
LOE
$
6.30
$
6.54
$
6.60 - $6.80
$
6.10 - $6.30
$
6.30 - $6.50
Prod. & ad valorem taxes*
6.3
6.7
6.6
6.6
6.6
DD&A expense
$
14.72
$
15.00
$
13.95 - $14.45
$
13.35 - $13.85
$
14.10 - $14.60
SG&A, net
$
2.66
$
2.47
$
2.30 - $2.70
$
1.90 - $2.30
$
2.20 - $2.60
Exploration expense
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.15 - $0.20
$
0.15 - $0.20
$
0.15 - $0.20
Effective tax rate (%)
23
22
22 - 24
21 - 23
22 - 24
* % of revenues, excluding hedges
LOE per boe in CY18 is estimated to range from $5.20-$5.40 in the
Midland and Delaware basins and $20.60-$20.80 in the Central Basin
Platform/Northeast Shelf areas. Net SG&A per boe in CY18 is estimated to
be comprised of cash of $1.80-$2.00 per boe and non-cash, equity-based
compensation of $0.40-$0.60 per boe.
Hedges
Since disclosing prior-quarter earnings in early May, Energen has
continued to strengthen its 2018 and 2019 financial derivatives position
by adding commodity and differential hedges to help mitigate the
negative impacts of price volatility on its oil and gas revenues. In
addition, the company has capitalized on opportunities in 2020 to hedge
the Midland to Cushing differential on 15.12 million barrels of oil at
an average price of $(1.20) per barrel. The company’s natural gas hedges
cover both the commodity and the basis.
3Q18 Hedge Position
Energen’s total hedge positions for the three months ending September
30, 2018, are as follows:
Oil
Hedge Volumes
% Hedged*
Avg. NYMEX Price
Swaps
0.48 mmbo
9%
$ 60.28 per barrel
Three way Collars1
3.38 mmbo
62%
Call Price
$ 60.04 per barrel
Put Price
$ 45.47 per barrel
Short Put Price
$ 35.47 per barrel
Oil Differential
Midland to Cushing2
3.42 mmbo
63%
$ (1.42) per barrel
NGL
Swaps
34.02 mm gallons
46%
$ 0.61 per gallon
Gas
Swaps3
2.70 bcf
23%
$ 1.98 per Mcf
* At guidance midpoint
1When the NYMEX price is above the call price, Energen
receives the call price; when the NYMEX price is between the call price
and the put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price; when the NYMEX
price is between the put price and the short put price, Energen receives
the put price; and when the NYMEX price is below the short put price,
Energen receives the NYMEX price plus the difference between the put
price and the short put price. 2In
addition to swaps, the Midland to Cushing differential reflects an
effective contractual differential of approximately $(1.00) on an
estimated 0.27 mmbo of production. 3The
average price reflected for gas hedges represents a basin-specific net
Permian price.
4Q18 Hedge Position
Energen’s total hedge positions for the three months ending
December 31, 2018, are as follows:
Oil
Hedge Volumes
% Hedged*
Avg. NYMEX Price
Swaps
0.54 mmbo
9%
$ 60.25 per barrel
Three way Collars1
3.38 mmbo
53%
Call Price
$ 60.04 per barrel
Put Price
$ 45.47 per barrel
Short Put Price
$ 35.47 per barrel
Oil Differential
Midland to Cushing2
3.39 mmbo
53%
$ (1.42) per barrel
NGL
Swaps
34.02 mm gallons
43%
$ 0.61 per gallon
Gas
Swaps3
2.70 bcf
22%
$ 1.98 per mcf
* At guidance midpoint
1When the NYMEX price is above the call price,
Energen receives the call price; when the NYMEX price is between the
call price and the put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price; when the
NYMEX price is between the put price and the short put price, Energen
receives the put price; and when the NYMEX price is below the short put
price, Energen receives the NYMEX price plus the difference between the
put price and the short put price. 2In
addition to swaps, the Midland to Cushing differential reflects an
effective contractual differential of approximately $(1.00) on an
estimated 0.24 mmbo of production. 3The
average price reflected for gas hedges represents a basin-specific net
Permian price.
The company’s average realized prices in the last six months of 2018
will reflect commodity and basis hedges, oil transportation charges of
approximately $2.05 per barrel, NGL transportation and fractionation
fees of approximately $0.15 per gallon, and basis differentials
applicable to unhedged production. Natural gas and NGL production are
also subject to percent of proceeds contracts of approximately 85%.
Based on recent strip prices, Energen’s assumed gas basis for open
months is $(1.05) per Mcf for August-December; $(0.88) per Mcf for
August-September; and $(1.16) per Mcf for 4Q18. The assumed per-unit
Midland to Cushing basis differentials for unhedged sweet and sour
production are approximately $(15.50) for August-December; approximately
$(13.65) for August-September; and approximately $(16.75) for 4Q18.
Energen’s assumed commodity prices for unhedged volumes for the last six
months of 2018 are: $66.75 per barrel of oil, $0.80 per gallon of NGL,
and $2.75 per Mcf of gas (August-December).
Estimated Price Realizations (pre-hedge):
3Q18
4Q18
CY18
Crude oil (% of NYMEX/WTI)
81
73
84
NGL (after T&F) (% of NYMEX/WTI)
35
35
34
Natural gas (% of NYMEX/Henry Hub)
48
43
49
2019 Hedges
Energen’s total hedge positions for 2019 are as follows (contracts
are pro rata):
Oil
2019 Hedge Volumes
Avg. NYMEX Price
Swaps
7.56 mmbo
$ 61.14 per barrel
Three-way Collars1
5.76 mmbo
Call Price
$ 61.65 per barrel
Put Price
$ 45.94 per barrel
Short Put Price
$ 35.94 per barrel
Oil Differential
Midland to Cushing2
18.13 mmbo
$ (5.13) per barrel
NGL
Swaps
115.92 mm gallons
$ 0.65 per gallon
1When the NYMEX price is above the call price,
Energen receives the call price; when the NYMEX price is between the
call price and the put price, Energen receives the NYMEX price; when the
NYMEX price is between the put price and the short put price, Energen
receives the put price; and when the NYMEX price is below the short put
price, Energen receives the NYMEX price plus the difference between the
put price and the short put price. 2In
addition to swaps, the Midland to Cushing differential reflects an
effective contractual differential of approximately $(1.00) on an
estimated 1.57 mmbo of production.
Supplemental Slides and Conference Call
2Q18 supplemental slides associated with Energen’s quarterly release and
conference call are available at www.energen.com.
Energen will hold its quarterly conference call Tuesday, August 7, at
8:30 a.m. ET. Investment community members may participate by calling
1-877-407-8289 (reference Energen earnings call). A live audio Webcast
of the program as well as a replay may be accessed via www.energen.com.
Energen Corporation is an oil-focused exploration and production
company with operations in the Permian Basin in west Texas and New
Mexico. For more information, go to www.energen.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
of historical fact, appearing in this release constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among
other things, statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions or
business strategies for the future, statements concerning our outlook
with regard to the timing and amount of future production of oil,
natural gas liquids and natural gas, price realizations, the nature and
timing of capital expenditures for exploration and development, plans
for funding operations and drilling program capital expenditures, the
timing and success of specific projects, operating costs and other
expenses, proved oil and natural gas reserves, liquidity and capital
resources, outcomes and effects of litigation, claims and disputes and
derivative activities. Forward-looking statements may include words such
as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,”
“foresee,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,”
“seek,” “will” or other words or expressions concerning matters that are
not historical facts. These statements involve certain risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
expectations as of the date of this release. Except as otherwise
disclosed, the forward-looking statements do not reflect the impact of
possible or pending acquisitions, investments, divestitures or
restructurings. The absence of errors in input data, calculations and
formulas used in estimates, assumptions and forecasts cannot be
guaranteed. We base our forward-looking statements on information
currently available to us, and we undertake no obligation to correct or
update these statements whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise. Additional information regarding our
forward‐looking statements and related risks and uncertainties that
could affect future results of Energen, can be found in the Company’s
periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and
available on the Company’s website - www.energen.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:
disclose in SEC filings only proved, probable and possible reserves that
meet the SEC’s definitions for such terms, and price and cost
sensitivities for such reserves, and prohibits disclosure of resources
that do not constitute such reserves. Outside of SEC filings, we use the
terms “estimated ultimate recovery” or “EUR,” reserve or resource
“potential,” “contingent resources” and other descriptions of volumes of
non-proved reserves or resources potentially recoverable through
additional drilling or recovery techniques. These estimates are
inherently more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and are
subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. We
have not risked EUR estimates, potential drilling locations, and
resource potential estimates. Actual locations drilled and quantities
that may be ultimately recovered may differ substantially from
estimates. We make no commitment to drill all of the drilling locations
that have been attributed these quantities. Factors affecting ultimate
recovery include the scope of our on-going drilling program, which will
be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling, and
production costs, availability of drilling and completion services and
equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, regulatory approvals,
and geological and mechanical factors. Estimates of unproved reserves,
type/decline curves, per-well EURs, and resource potential may change
significantly as development of our oil and gas assets provides
additional data. Additionally, initial production rates contained in
this news release are subject to decline over time and should not be
regarded as reflective of sustained production levels.
Financial, operating, and support data pertaining to all reporting
periods included in this release are unaudited and subject to revision.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income is a Non-GAAP financial measure (GAAP refers
to generally accepted accounting principles) which excludes the
effects of certain non-cash mark-to-market derivative financial
instruments. Adjusted income from continuing operations further
excludes impairment and income associated with acreage swaps.
Energen believes that excluding the impact of these items is more
useful to analysts and investors in comparing the results of
operations and operational trends between reporting periods and
relative to other oil and gas producing companies.
Three Months Ended 6/30/18
Energen Net Income ($ in millions except per share data)
Net Income
Per Diluted
Share
Net Income (Loss) All Operations (GAAP)
68.3
0.70
Non-cash mark-to-market losses (net of $2.1 tax)
7.7
0.08
Asset impairment, other (net of tax) *
nm
nm
Income associated with 2018 acreage swaps (net of $0.1 tax)
(0.5
)
(0.01
)
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
75.4
0.77
Three Months Ended 6/30/17
Energen Net Income ($ in millions except per share data)
Net Income
Per Diluted
Share
Net Income (Loss) All Operations (GAAP)
29.5
0.30
Non-cash mark-to-market gains (net of $13.2 tax)
(24.1
)
(0.25
)
Asset impairment, other (net of tax) *
nm
nm
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
5.4
0.06
Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding
*This may include impairments, lease expirations, and dry hole
expense.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion,
amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) is a Non-GAAP
financial measure (GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting
principles). Adjusted EBITDAX from continuing operations further
excludes impairments, certain non-cash mark-to-market derivative
financial instruments,and income associated with acreage
swaps. Energen believes these measures allow analysts and
investors to understand the financial performance of the company
from core business operations, without including the effects of
capital structure, tax rates and depreciation. Further, this
measure is useful in comparing the company and other oil and gas
producing companies.
Reconciliation To GAAP Information
Three Months Ended 6/30
($ in millions)
2018
2017
Energen Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
68.3
29.5
Interest expense
10.8
9.2
Income tax expense (benefit)
19.8
16.1
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
134.0
121.5
Accretion expense
1.6
1.4
Exploration expense
1.2
2.0
Adjustment for asset impairment, other *
(0.1
)
nm
Adjustment for mark-to-market (gains)/ losses
9.9
(37.3
)
Income associated with 2018 acreage swaps
(0.7
)
0.0
Energen Adjusted EBITDAX from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
244.8
142.4
Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding
*This may include impairments, lease expirations, and dry hole
expense.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For
the 3 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017
2nd Quarter
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Change
Revenues
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales
$
371,567
$
218,723
$
152,844
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(31,919
)
38,101
(70,020
)
Total revenues
339,648
256,824
82,824
Operating Costs and Expenses
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production
57,958
43,909
14,049
Production and ad valorem taxes
24,733
13,218
11,515
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
134,011
121,549
12,462
Asset impairment
73
29
44
Exploration
1,059
1,998
(939
)
General and administrative (including stock-based compensation of
$4,618 and $3,191 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017,
respectively)
21,933
19,908
2,025
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
1,567
1,443
124
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and other, net
(113
)
172
(285
)
Total operating costs and expenses
241,221
202,226
38,995
Operating Income
98,427
54,598
43,829
Other Income (Expense)
Interest expense
(10,803
)
(9,202
)
(1,601
)
Other income
465
218
247
Total other expense
(10,338
)
(8,984
)
(1,354
)
Income Before Income Taxes
88,089
45,614
42,475
Income tax expense
19,815
16,133
3,682
Net Income
$
68,274
$
29,481
$
38,793
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.30
$
0.40
Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.30
$
0.40
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding
98,080
97,693
387
Basic Average Common Shares Outstanding
97,433
97,189
244
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For
the 6 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017
Year-to-date
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Change
Revenues
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales
$
729,433
$
395,098
$
334,335
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(33,614
)
102,647
(136,261
)
Total revenues
695,819
497,745
198,074
Operating Costs and Expenses
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production
110,593
85,197
25,396
Production and ad valorem taxes
47,301
26,038
21,263
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
258,221
221,201
37,020
Asset impairment
250
1,489
(1,239
)
Exploration
2,457
5,634
(3,177
)
General and administrative (including stock-based compensation of
$8,763 and $6,388 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017,
respectively)
44,190
40,424
3,766
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
3,100
2,857
243
Gain on sale of assets and other, net
(33,836
)
(1,003
)
(32,833
)
Total operating costs and expenses
432,276
381,837
50,439
Operating Income
263,543
115,908
147,635
Other Income (Expense)
Interest expense
(21,051
)
(18,225
)
(2,826
)
Other income
692
775
(83
)
Total other expense
(20,359
)
(17,450
)
(2,909
)
Income Before Income Taxes
243,184
98,458
144,726
Income tax expense
55,995
35,574
20,421
Net Income
$
187,189
$
62,884
$
124,305
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
$
1.91
$
0.64
$
1.27
Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share
$
1.92
$
0.65
$
1.27
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding
97,942
97,648
294
Basic Average Common Shares Outstanding
97,377
97,165
212
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of June
30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
(in thousands)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,188
$
439
Accounts receivable, net
166,467
158,787
Inventories, net
29,255
13,177
Derivative instruments
35,377
−
Income tax receivable
6,904
6,905
Prepayments and other
6,086
12,085
Total current assets
245,277
191,393
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and natural gas properties, net
5,089,320
4,718,939
Other property and equipment, net
43,896
44,581
Total property, plant and equipment, net
5,133,216
4,763,520
Other postretirement assets
2,609
2,646
Noncurrent derivative instruments
258
−
Noncurrent income tax receivable, net
70,716
70,716
Other assets
9,936
5,620
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,462,012
$
5,033,895
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
74,568
$
75,167
Accrued taxes
12,287
2,631
Accrued wages and benefits
11,428
26,170
Accrued capital costs
165,873
74,909
Revenue and royalty payable
68,154
54,072
Derivative instruments
80,996
71,379
Other
18,708
17,916
Total current liabilities
432,014
322,244
Long-term debt
829,068
782,861
Asset retirement obligations
92,588
88,378
Noncurrent derivative instruments
31,035
8,886
Deferred income taxes
442,225
387,807
Other long-term liabilities
6,223
5,262
Total liabilities
1,833,153
1,595,438
Total Shareholders’ Equity
3,628,859
3,438,457
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
5,462,012
$
5,033,895
SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
For the 3 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017
2nd Quarter
(in thousands, except sales price and per unit data)
2018
2017
Change
Operating and production data
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales
Oil
$
316,082
$
182,701
$
133,381
Natural gas liquids
42,051
18,634
23,417
Natural gas
13,434
17,388
(3,954
)
Total
$
371,567
$
218,723
$
152,844
Open non-cash mark-to-market gains (losses) on derivative instruments
Oil
$
6,182
$
31,067
$
(24,885
)
Natural gas liquids
(14,583
)
4,530
(19,113
)
Natural gas
(1,459
)
1,737
(3,196
)
Total
$
(9,860
)
$
37,334
$
(47,194
)
Closed gains (losses) on derivative instruments
Oil
$
(17,013
)
$
152
$
(17,165
)
Natural gas liquids
(6,249
)
(80
)
(6,169
)
Natural gas
1,203
695
508
Total
$
(22,059
)
$
767
$
(22,826
)
Total revenues
$
339,648
$
256,824
$
82,824
Production volumes
Oil (MBbl)
5,164
4,102
1,062
Natural gas liquids (MMgal)
77.9
51.6
26.3
Natural gas (MMcf)
11,058
7,596
3,462
Total production volumes (MBOE)
8,862
6,596
2,266
Average daily production volumes
Oil (MBbl/d)
56.7
45.1
11.6
Natural gas liquids (MMgal/d)
0.9
0.6
0.3
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
121.5
83.5
38.0
Total average daily production volumes (MBOE/d)
97.4
72.5
24.9
Average realized prices excluding effects of open non-cash
mark-to-market derivative instruments
Oil (per barrel)
$
57.91
$
44.58
$
13.33
Natural gas liquids (per gallon)
$
0.46
$
0.36
$
0.10
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
1.32
$
2.38
$
(1.06
)
Average realized prices excluding effects of all derivative
instruments
Oil (per barrel)
$
61.21
$
44.54
$
16.67
Natural gas liquids (per gallon)
$
0.54
$
0.36
$
0.18
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
1.21
$
2.29
$
(1.08
)
Costs per BOE
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production expenses
$
6.54
$
6.66
$
(0.12
)
Production and ad valorem taxes
$
2.79
$
2.00
$
0.79
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
$
15.12
$
18.43
$
(3.31
)
Exploration expense
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
(0.18
)
General and administrative
$
2.47
$
3.02
$
(0.55
)
Capital expenditures (including acquisitions)
$
334,389
$
336,111
$
(1,722
)
SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
For the 6 months ending June 30, 2018 and 2017
Year-to-date
(in thousands, except sales price and per unit data)
2018
2017
Change
Operating and production data
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales
Oil
$
620,077
$
329,371
$
290,706
Natural gas liquids
76,184
34,268
41,916
Natural gas
33,172
31,459
1,713
Total
$
729,433
$
395,098
$
334,335
Open non-cash mark-to-market gains (losses) on derivative instruments
Oil
$
17,384
$
89,125
$
(71,741
)
Natural gas liquids
(8,817
)
11,617
(20,434
)
Natural gas
253
8,961
(8,708
)
Total
$
8,820
$
109,703
$
(100,883
)
Closed gains (losses) on derivative instruments
Oil
$
(33,680
)
$
(5,858
)
$
(27,822
)
Natural gas liquids
(10,230
)
(1,545
)
(8,685
)
Natural gas
1,476
347
1,129
Total
$
(42,434
)
$
(7,056
)
$
(35,378
)
Total revenues
$
695,819
$
497,745
$
198,074
Production volumes
Oil (MBbl)
10,148
7,098
3,050
Natural gas liquids (MMgal)
146.7
85.3
61.4
Natural gas (MMcf)
21,480
13,326
8,154
Total production volumes (MBOE)
17,220
11,350
5,870
Average daily production volumes
Oil (MBbl/d)
56.1
39.2
16.9
Natural gas liquids (MMgal/d)
0.8
0.5
0.3
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
118.7
73.6
45.1
Total average daily production volumes (MBOE/d)
95.1
62.7
32.4
Average realized prices excluding effects of open non-cash
mark-to-market derivative instruments
Oil (per barrel)
$
57.78
$
45.58
$
12.20
Natural gas liquids (per gallon)
$
0.45
$
0.38
$
0.07
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
1.61
$
2.39
$
(0.78
)
Average realized prices excluding effects of all derivative
instruments
Oil (per barrel)
$
61.10
$
46.40
$
14.70
Natural gas liquids (per gallon)
$
0.52
$
0.40
$
0.12
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
1.54
$
2.36
$
(0.82
)
Costs per BOE
Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production expenses