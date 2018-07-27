Energizer Holdings, Inc. : Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2018

ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018 of $0.29 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 12, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2018.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its two globally recognized brands Energizer® and EVEREADY®.

