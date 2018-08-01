Log in
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC (ENR)
Energizer Holdings Inc : to Host Earnings Call

08/01/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CB18FEA0AF336.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 793 M
EBIT 2018 330 M
Net income 2018 206 M
Debt 2018 685 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 21,67
P/E ratio 2019 18,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
Capitalization 3 883 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 68,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan R. Hoskins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Patrick Mulcahy Chairman
Mark Stephen LaVigne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy W. Gorman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Terence Calloway CTO, Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC32.72%3 883
ENERSYS17.87%3 345
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 008
VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 367
VARTA AG0.00%1 090
SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 072
