ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP (EGD)
Energold Drilling : Announces Board Member Resignation -- Extract Capital to Appoint New Board Member

08/03/2018 | 11:26pm CEST
Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD: TSX.V) ('Energold' or 'the Company' or 'Energold Group'), a leading worldwide drilling operator and manufacturer announces that Mr. Ethan Park of Extract Capital LLC ('Extract') has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

Extract retains the right and intends to appoint a director in Mr. Park's place.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold Drilling Corp. is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, infrastructure, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

On behalf of the Directors of Energold Drilling Corp.,

'Frederick W. Davidson'
President, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Steven Gold -- Chief Financial Officer
(416) 275-4070 or via email at [email protected]

or

Jerry Huang - Investor Relations Manager
(604) 681-9501 or via email at [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Forward-Looking Statements: Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to proposed activities, work programs and future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the effects of general economic conditions, a reduction in the demand for the Company's drilling services, the price of commodities, changing foreign exchange rates, actions by government authorities, the failure to find economically viable acquisition targets, title matters, environmental matters, reliance on key personnel, the ability for operational and other reasons to complete proposed activities and work programs, the need for additional financing and the timing and amount of expenditures. Energold Drilling Corp. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Disclaimer

Energold Drilling Corp. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 21:25:04 UTC
