Energy Development : Briefing session for Shareholders and Analysts regarding EDC Board Approval of Voluntary Delisting Tender Offer

Energy Development Corporation

38th Floor, One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue Ortigas Center, Pasig 1605, Philippines

Trunklines: +63 (2) 667-7332 (PLDT) / +63 (2) 755-2332 (Globe)

August 7, 2018

JANET A. ENCARNACION

Head, Disclosure Department

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

PSE Tower, 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Dear Ms. Encarnacion:

In relation to our disclosure regarding the approval by the Board of Directors of ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (the Company) of the voluntary delisting of the common shares of the Company from the Main Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE), and, in relation thereto, the conduct of a tender offer by the Company, we advise that the Company will be holding the following briefing sessions on 15 August 2018:

1. Briefing session for Shareholders and Analysts at 10:00 AM at the East Tower Function Room, One Rockwell, Rockwell Drive, Makati City.

2. Briefing session for Shareholders via dial-in conferencing facility at 8:00 PM.

Note for shareholders who are interested to join the conference call: please confirm your participation via email at[email protected]or contact Rachelle A. Valenzuela at +632 9822205 on or before14 August 2018. Without your response, we cannot assure you access to the conference call. If you have questions, please contact Ryan Z. Velasco at +632 9822184 or via email atvelasco.[email protected]

Very truly yours,

Ryan Z. Velasco

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Information Officer

cc:

VINA VANESSA S. SALONGA

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department (ICDD) Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.