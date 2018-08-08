Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Energy Development Corp    EDC   PHY2292T1026

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP (EDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Energy Development : Briefing session for Shareholders and Analysts regarding EDC Board Approval of Voluntary Delisting Tender Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 03:17am CEST

Energy Development Corporation

38th Floor, One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue Ortigas Center, Pasig 1605, Philippines

Trunklines: +63 (2) 667-7332 (PLDT) / +63 (2) 755-2332 (Globe)

August 7, 2018

JANET A. ENCARNACION

Head, Disclosure Department

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

PSE Tower, 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Dear Ms. Encarnacion:

In relation to our disclosure regarding the approval by the Board of Directors of ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (the Company) of the voluntary delisting of the common shares of the Company from the Main Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE), and, in relation thereto, the conduct of a tender offer by the Company, we advise that the Company will be holding the following briefing sessions on 15 August 2018:

1. Briefing session for Shareholders and Analysts at 10:00 AM at the East Tower Function Room, One Rockwell, Rockwell Drive, Makati City.

2. Briefing session for Shareholders via dial-in conferencing facility at 8:00 PM.

Note for shareholders who are interested to join the conference call: please confirm your participation via email at[email protected]or contact Rachelle A. Valenzuela at +632 9822205 on or before14 August 2018. Without your response, we cannot assure you access to the conference call. If you have questions, please contact Ryan Z. Velasco at +632 9822184 or via email atvelasco.[email protected]

Very truly yours,

Ryan Z. Velasco

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Information Officer

cc:

VINA VANESSA S. SALONGA

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department (ICDD) Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.

Disclaimer

Energy Development Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 01:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP
03:17aENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Briefing session for Shareholders and Analysts regarding ED..
PU
03:12aENERGY DEVELOPMENT : EDC Board Approval of Voluntary Delisting Tender Offer
PU
08/03ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : 50 Negros Island schools sign up for environmental quiz bee
AQ
07/20ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Exempt RE developers from TRAIN 2-group
AQ
07/19ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : firm commits to NegOr greening program
AQ
07/14ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : EDC to raise P11.5 billion for bilateral loans, capex
AQ
07/14ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : EDC plans P11.5-billion borrowings
AQ
07/12ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : EDC Financing
PU
06/29ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Attendance to Corporate Governance Seminar
PU
06/26ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : IFC issues $90-million worth of Mabuhay green bonds
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30Of 91 Utilities, 24 Pay 'Safer' Dividends To January 2019 
2016Energy Development Corp. ADR 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 35 467 M
EBIT 2018 14 689 M
Net income 2018 7 485 M
Debt 2018 50 624 M
Yield 2018 4,54%
P/E ratio 2018 10,28
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
EV / Sales 2018 4,03x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 92 186 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,32  PHP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Rufino Lopez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Tantoco President, COO & Executive Director
Nestor H. Vasay Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Ferdinand B. Poblete Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francis Giles B. Puno Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP1 740
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.49%80 649
ENEL-11.75%53 163
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.5.20%52 639
INNOGY SE15.38%24 193
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 475
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.