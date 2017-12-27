Energy Development : Change in Stock Transfer Agent

Energy Development Corporation

38th Floor, One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue Ortigas Center, Pasig 1605, Philippines

Trunklines: +63 (2) 667-7332 (PLDT) / +63 (2) 755-2332 (Globe)

December 22, 2017

JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III

OIC-HEAD, Disclosures Department The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Philippine Stock Exchange Plaza

Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City

Dear Mr. Zuño:

Further to our December 15, 2017 disclosure, please be advised that Energy Development Corporation has engaged BDO Unibank, Inc. - Trust and Investments Group as its stock transfer agent, in replacement of Securities Transfer Services, Inc. The new engagement will take effect on January 10, 2018.

cc: VINA VANESSA S. SALONGA

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department (ICDD)

Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.