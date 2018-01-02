Energy Development : Retirement of Officer

Energy Development Corporation

38th Floor, One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue Ortigas Center, Pasig 1605, Philippines

Trunklines: +63 (2) 667-7332 (PLDT) / +63 (2) 755-2332 (Globe)

December 29, 2017

JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III

OIC-HEAD, Disclosures Department The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Philippine Stock Exchange Plaza

Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City

Dear Mr. Zuño:

We advise the Exchange of the retirement of Mr. Erudito S. Recio, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Information Officer, and Head of Investor Relations effective December 31, 2017 close of business. Mr. Ryan Z. Velasco is designated as Mr. Recio's replacement in an acting capacity effective January 1, 2018.

cc: VINA VANESSA S. SALONGA

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department (ICDD)

Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.