ENERGY EARTH PCL
Energy Earth PCL : Report on the Result of Creditors' Meeting Regarding the Consideration of the Rehabilitation Plan

08/03/2018 | 07:51am CEST

3 August 2018

Re:

Report on the Result of Creditors' Meeting Regarding the Consideration of the Rehabilitation Plan

Attn:

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is hereby made to the fact that the Official Receiver scheduled a creditors' meeting for consideration of the rehabilitation plan of Energy Earth Public Company Limited (the "Company") to be held on 2 August 2018 at 10.00 am, at room Boonyachinda 1, Boonyachinda 2, and Boonyachinda 3, the Royal Thai Police Sport Club, the second floor, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Talad Bang Khen Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok.

EY Corporate Advisory Services Limited, acting in a capacity of the Company's rehabilitation planner (the "Planner"), would like to inform you of the result of the creditors' meeting on the aforementioned time and date as follows:

  • 1. The creditors' meeting considered 9 petitions for amendment of the Company's rehabilitation plan and passed a resolution for approval of the following 4 petitions:

    • 1.1 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of the Planner, with receipt number 6536/2561, dated 26 July 2018;

    • 1.2 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, creditor number 2047, with receipt number 6538/2561, dated 26 July 2018;

    • 1.3 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Mr. Tinnakorn Jaiprasart, creditor number 46, with receipt number 6539/2561, dated 26 July 2018; and

    • 1.4 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, creditor number 2017, with receipt number 6547/2561, dated

  • 26 July 2018.

  • 2. The creditors' meeting passed a resolution for approval of the Company's rehabilitation plan, as amended in accordance with the aforementioned petitions of the Planner and creditors, pursuant to Section 90/46 and Section 90/48 of the Bankruptcy Act B.E. 2483, as amended (the "Bankruptcy Act").

  • 3. The creditors' meeting passed a resolution for appointment of 3 creditors, namely Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited (creditor number 2017), Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (creditor number 2196), and Miss Pornphan Tanpipat (creditor number 1794), as creditors' committee pursuant to Section 90/55 of the Bankruptcy Act.

Furthermore, the Official Receiver informed the creditors' meeting that the Central Bankruptcy Court scheduled for a hearing for consideration of the rehabilitation plan (and the Planner's and creditors' petitions for amendment thereof which had been approved by the creditors' meeting) to be held on 1 October 2018, at 9.00 am.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

EY Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.

by Miss Chutima Panjapokakit as the Planner of Energy Earth Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 05:50:09 UTC
