Energy Earth PCL : Report on the Result of Creditors' Meeting Regarding the Consideration of the Rehabilitation Plan

3 August 2018
Report on the Result of Creditors' Meeting Regarding the Consideration of the Rehabilitation Plan
President
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Reference is hereby made to the fact that the Official Receiver scheduled a creditors' meeting for consideration of the rehabilitation plan of Energy Earth Public Company Limited (the "Company") to be held on 2 August 2018 at 10.00 am, at room Boonyachinda 1, Boonyachinda 2, and Boonyachinda 3, the Royal Thai Police Sport Club, the second floor, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Talad Bang Khen Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok.
EY Corporate Advisory Services Limited, acting in a capacity of the Company's rehabilitation planner (the "Planner"), would like to inform you of the result of the creditors' meeting on the aforementioned time and date as follows:
1. The creditors' meeting considered 9 petitions for amendment of the Company's rehabilitation plan and passed a resolution for approval of the following 4 petitions:
1.1 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of the Planner, with receipt number 6536/2561, dated 26 July 2018;
1.2 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, creditor number 2047, with receipt number 6538/2561, dated 26 July 2018;
1.3 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Mr. Tinnakorn Jaiprasart, creditor number 46, with receipt number 6539/2561, dated 26 July 2018; and
1.4 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, creditor number 2017, with receipt number 6547/2561, dated
26 July 2018.
2. The creditors' meeting passed a resolution for approval of the Company's rehabilitation plan, as amended in accordance with the aforementioned petitions of the Planner and creditors, pursuant to Section 90/46 and Section 90/48 of the Bankruptcy Act B.E. 2483, as amended (the "Bankruptcy Act").
3. The creditors' meeting passed a resolution for appointment of 3 creditors, namely Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited (creditor number 2017), Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (creditor number 2196), and Miss Pornphan Tanpipat (creditor number 1794), as creditors' committee pursuant to Section 90/55 of the Bankruptcy Act.
Furthermore, the Official Receiver informed the creditors' meeting that the Central Bankruptcy Court scheduled for a hearing for consideration of the rehabilitation plan (and the Planner's and creditors' petitions for amendment thereof which had been approved by the creditors' meeting) to be held on 1 October 2018, at 9.00 am.
