Energy Earth PCL : Report on the Result of Creditors' Meeting Regarding the Consideration of the Rehabilitation Plan

3 August 2018

Re:

Report on the Result of Creditors' Meeting Regarding the Consideration of the Rehabilitation Plan

Attn:

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is hereby made to the fact that the Official Receiver scheduled a creditors' meeting for consideration of the rehabilitation plan of Energy Earth Public Company Limited (the "Company") to be held on 2 August 2018 at 10.00 am, at room Boonyachinda 1, Boonyachinda 2, and Boonyachinda 3, the Royal Thai Police Sport Club, the second floor, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Talad Bang Khen Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok.

EY Corporate Advisory Services Limited, acting in a capacity of the Company's rehabilitation planner (the "Planner"), would like to inform you of the result of the creditors' meeting on the aforementioned time and date as follows:

1. The creditors' meeting considered 9 petitions for amendment of the Company's rehabilitation plan and passed a resolution for approval of the following 4 petitions: 1.1 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of the Planner, with receipt number 6536/2561, dated 26 July 2018; 1.2 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, creditor number 2047, with receipt number 6538/2561, dated 26 July 2018; 1.3 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Mr. Tinnakorn Jaiprasart, creditor number 46, with receipt number 6539/2561, dated 26 July 2018; and 1.4 The petition for amendment of rehabilitation plan of Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, creditor number 2017, with receipt number 6547/2561, dated

26 July 2018.

2. The creditors' meeting passed a resolution for approval of the Company's rehabilitation plan, as amended in accordance with the aforementioned petitions of the Planner and creditors, pursuant to Section 90/46 and Section 90/48 of the Bankruptcy Act B.E. 2483, as amended (the "Bankruptcy Act").

3. The creditors' meeting passed a resolution for appointment of 3 creditors, namely Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited (creditor number 2017), Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (creditor number 2196), and Miss Pornphan Tanpipat (creditor number 1794), as creditors' committee pursuant to Section 90/55 of the Bankruptcy Act.

Furthermore, the Official Receiver informed the creditors' meeting that the Central Bankruptcy Court scheduled for a hearing for consideration of the rehabilitation plan (and the Planner's and creditors' petitions for amendment thereof which had been approved by the creditors' meeting) to be held on 1 October 2018, at 9.00 am.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

EY Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.

by Miss Chutima Panjapokakit as the Planner of Energy Earth Public Company Limited