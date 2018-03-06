Energy Focus to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference from March 11-14, 2018

SOLON, Ohio, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in LED lighting technologies, announced today that the executive management will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference. The invitation only event will be held at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California March 11-14, 2018. Anyone wishing to set up a meeting with management at the conference is encouraged to contact their ROTH representative.



Dr. Ted Tewksbury, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and Michael Port, Chief Financial Officer, will hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference to review the success of the Company’s 2017 restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, and articulate their strategy to position Energy Focus as the leader in LED retrofit solutions for commercial and industrial applications. The investor presentation will be posted in the Company section of the Energy Focus corporate website, under “Investors” at http://investors.energyfocus.com/.

About Energy Focus, Inc.

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technology. As the creator of the first UL-verified low-flicker LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies.



Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

