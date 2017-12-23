Energy Fuels : Supports Bears Ears National Monument

LAKEWOOD, CO, Dec. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE MKT: UUUU; TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to reiterate our past and present support of Bears Ears National Monument ("BENM").

We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our support for increased protection of areas in southeast Utah that contain unique scientific, environmental, and scenic resources, and our support for policies that allow Native Americans to manage and protect valuable cultural resources and religious sites. Designating public lands as a national monument is one means of achieving these objectives, and we respect and support the ultimate decision to designate BENM as the preferred means for protecting these lands. Although we proposed some minor adjustments to the original boundaries of BENM that abutted some of our existing operations, those proposed adjustments were very minor and insignificant compared to the original size of BENM.

We also would expect to support legislation, similar to what is currently pending in Congress, which would codify a mineral withdrawal on the land within the original boundaries of BENM, or a similar Presidential or administrative action. While a national monument abutting our existing operations could lead to unnecessary conflicts affecting lands adjacent to, but outside, of the monument, which is why we proposed a minor buffer between BENM's original boundaries and our existing operations, we do not have the same concern with a withdrawal, because our company has no intention to mine or explore for uranium anywhere within the current or originally designated boundaries of BENM.

Mark Chalmers, President of Energy Fuels stated: "We are proud of our position on these critical land use matters and of our support for BENM. All of our operations and mineral properties fall outside of BENM as originally and currently designated. And, since we have no intention of mining or exploring anywhere within the originally designated BENM, we would support a proposed mineral withdrawal on all of this land. We are also very proud of the many benefits our company's activities bring to southeast Utah and the country as a whole, as uranium fuels 20% of all electricity in the United States – and 60% of our non-emitting, zero-carbon electricity. As a major local employer with a decades-long relationship with people living and working in San Juan County, Utah, including a significant number of Native Americans, we will continue to help promote responsible stewardship of these lands for many years to come."

About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading integrated US-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers, the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch Processing Facility in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today and has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Nichols Ranch Processing Facility is an ISR production center with a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. Alta Mesa is an ISR production center currently on care and maintenance. Energy Fuels also has the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolio in the U.S. among producers, and uranium mining projects located in a number of Western U.S. states, including one producing ISR project, mines on standby, and mineral properties in various stages of permitting and development. The Company also produces vanadium as a co-product of its uranium production from certain of its mines on the Colorado Plateau, as market conditions warrant. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "UUUU", and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR".

