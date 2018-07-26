Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Energy Resources of Australia Limited    ERA   AU000000ERA9

ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED (ERA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Energy Resources of Australia : ERA welcomes release of Jabiru Masterplan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:05am CEST

Head office Level 3, Energy House, 18-20 Cavenagh Street, Darwin NT 0800

GPO Box 2394, Darwin NT 0801, Australia

T +61 8 8924 3500 F +61 8 8924 3555

Ranger mine Locked Bag 1,

Jabiru NT 0886 Australia

T +61 8 8938 1211 F +61 8 8938 1203

www.energyres.com.au

ABN 71 008 550 865

A member of the Rio Tinto Group

Media Release

____________________________________________________________________

26 July 2018

ERA welcomes release of Jabiru Masterplan

ERA is pleased to see the commitment to the future of town of Jabiru as announced by the Northern Territory Government and the Mirarr Traditional Owners today.

ERA is committed to meeting its rehabilitation obligations for the town and will continue to work with Governments and Traditional Owner representatives, through the Jabiru Steering Committee, to understand what the Jabiru Masterplan will mean for existing premises and infrastructure.

As the implementation of the Masterplan will occur over a number of years, a transition plan is being developed which will set out a schedule for redevelopment of the town and will seek to address the needs of current sub-lessees and tenants.

ERA Chief Executive Paul Arnold said: "ERA will continue to have a significant presence in the region for a number of years as we progressively rehabilitate the Ranger mine, and we want to assure the community, our employees, and private and commercial tenants that we are determined to make the transition for those affected as smooth as possible."

Mr Arnold noted that the Jabiru Steering Committee had expressed its support for ERA to continue to have access to accommodation and other facilities required in Jabiru during the rehabilitation of Ranger.

He added: "The details have yet to be finalised. However with the Chief Minister's and the Mirarr Traditional Owners' commitment to the future of Jabiru, I am confident that this process will lead to a positive outcome for the town."

2

About Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is one of the nation's largest uranium producers and Australia's longest continually operating uranium mine.

ERA provides clean energy to the world and, as a trusted partner, cares for people and country.

ERA has an excellent track record of reliably supplying customers. Uranium has been mined at Ranger for more than three decades. During that time, Ranger has produced in excess of 125,000 tonnes of uranium oxide.

ERA's Ranger mine is located eight kilometres east of Jabiru and 260 kilometres east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory. ERA is a major employer in the Northern Territory and the Alligator Rivers Region.

Contact: Candice Sgroi

Office: +61 8 8924 3514 Mobile: +61 (0)476 807 502

Email: [email protected] Website: www.energyres.com.au

Twitter: Follow @ERARangerMine on Twitter

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRA
02:05aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : ERA welcomes release of Jabiru Masterplan
PU
07/11ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : June 2018 Quarter Operations Review
PU
07/06ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITE : half-yearly sales release
06/20ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - S Kaufman
PU
06/20ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
PU
06/20ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Z Fisher
PU
06/20ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Resignation and appointment of directors
PU
06/05ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : ERA releases Closure Plan for Ranger mine
PU
05/24ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/26ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Z Fisher
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017URA : Production Cuts Boost The Uranium ETF 
2017The Death Spiral Of Nuclear Energy And The Demise Of Uranium Miners 
2017Red River Report - The Downfall Of A Great Australian Miner 
2017There Are Serious Issues With URA 
2015Rio Tinto Is Stabbing Energy Resources Of Australia In The Back 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 220 M
Chart ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Energy Resources of Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Arnold Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Mansell Chairman
Lesley Bryce General Manager-Operations
David Blanch Chief Financial Officer
Shane Charles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED-53.30%163
CAMECO CORP26.10%4 342
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 318
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)-13.39%3 317
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-27.45%139
PENINSULA ENERGY LTD-35.56%50