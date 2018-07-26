Energy Resources of Australia : ERA welcomes release of Jabiru Masterplan

Head office Level 3, Energy House, 18-20 Cavenagh Street, Darwin NT 0800

26 July 2018

ERA welcomes release of Jabiru Masterplan

ERA is pleased to see the commitment to the future of town of Jabiru as announced by the Northern Territory Government and the Mirarr Traditional Owners today.

ERA is committed to meeting its rehabilitation obligations for the town and will continue to work with Governments and Traditional Owner representatives, through the Jabiru Steering Committee, to understand what the Jabiru Masterplan will mean for existing premises and infrastructure.

As the implementation of the Masterplan will occur over a number of years, a transition plan is being developed which will set out a schedule for redevelopment of the town and will seek to address the needs of current sub-lessees and tenants.

ERA Chief Executive Paul Arnold said: "ERA will continue to have a significant presence in the region for a number of years as we progressively rehabilitate the Ranger mine, and we want to assure the community, our employees, and private and commercial tenants that we are determined to make the transition for those affected as smooth as possible."

Mr Arnold noted that the Jabiru Steering Committee had expressed its support for ERA to continue to have access to accommodation and other facilities required in Jabiru during the rehabilitation of Ranger.

He added: "The details have yet to be finalised. However with the Chief Minister's and the Mirarr Traditional Owners' commitment to the future of Jabiru, I am confident that this process will lead to a positive outcome for the town."

About Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is one of the nation's largest uranium producers and Australia's longest continually operating uranium mine.

ERA provides clean energy to the world and, as a trusted partner, cares for people and country.

ERA has an excellent track record of reliably supplying customers. Uranium has been mined at Ranger for more than three decades. During that time, Ranger has produced in excess of 125,000 tonnes of uranium oxide.

ERA's Ranger mine is located eight kilometres east of Jabiru and 260 kilometres east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory. ERA is a major employer in the Northern Territory and the Alligator Rivers Region.

