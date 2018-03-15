Energy Transfer Equity LP : Announces It Expects No Material Impact from FERC Policy Revisions

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) is aware of revisions the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) is proposing to its 2005
Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax Costs, which if adopted
after a public comment period, would no longer allow interstate
pipelines owned by master limited partnerships to recover an income tax
allowance in the cost of service. These revisions are not expected to
have a material impact to ETP’s earnings and cash flow. Many of ETP’s
rates are set pursuant to negotiated rate arrangements or rate
settlements that it believes would not be subject to adjustment, or
would be limited in terms of adjustment. In addition, many of its
current transportation services are provided at discounted rates that
are below maximum tariff rates, many of which it believes would not be
impacted by a change in the maximum tariff rate.
