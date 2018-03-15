Log in
ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP (ETE)
  Report  
Energy Transfer Equity LP : Announces It Expects No Material Impact from FERC Policy Revisions

03/15/2018 | 11:36pm CET

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) is aware of revisions the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) is proposing to its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax Costs, which if adopted after a public comment period, would no longer allow interstate pipelines owned by master limited partnerships to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service. These revisions are not expected to have a material impact to ETP’s earnings and cash flow. Many of ETP’s rates are set pursuant to negotiated rate arrangements or rate settlements that it believes would not be subject to adjustment, or would be limited in terms of adjustment. In addition, many of its current transportation services are provided at discounted rates that are below maximum tariff rates, many of which it believes would not be impacted by a change in the maximum tariff rate.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, ETP owns and operates a geographically diverse portfolio of complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ETP’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE: ETE). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. website at energytransfer.com.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) is a master limited partnership that owns the general partner and 100% of the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) and Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN). ETE also owns Lake Charles LNG Company. On a consolidated basis, ETE's family of companies owns and operates a diverse portfolio of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products assets, as well as retail and wholesale motor fuel operations and LNG terminalling. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. website at energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that the proposed transaction may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized. An extensive list of other factors that can affect ETP’s future results are discussed in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, ETP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48 913 M
EBIT 2018 5 321 M
Net income 2018 2 975 M
Debt 2018 45 508 M
Yield 2018 8,45%
P/E ratio 2018 7,28
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 16 554 M
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer Equity LP Technical Analysis Chart | ETE | US29273V1008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 20,5 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelcy L. Warren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. McReynolds President & Director
Marshall S. McCrea Director, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Thomas E. Long Group Chief Financial Officer
K. Richard Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP-12.17%16 554
SNAM-9.36%16 141
DCP MIDSTREAM LP1.49%5 371
ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-7.54%5 095
TC PIPELINES, LP-8.00%3 512
BOARDWALK PIPELINE PARTNERS, LP-12.47%2 881
