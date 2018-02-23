Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enerplus Corp    ERF   CA2927661025

ENERPLUS CORP (ERF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Enerplus : quarterly profit beats expectations on higher oil prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:19pm CET

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Enerplus Corp beat quarterly profit expectations on higher prices for oil and natural gas.

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Enerplus Corp beat quarterly profit expectations on higher prices for oil and natural gas.

Enerplus has said it plans to drill new oil wells as it expects oil to account for more than 55 percent of its total production this year.

The Calgary-based company, which has a bulk of its assets in the United States, stood by its capital expenditure forecast of C$535 to C$585 million in 2018, saying it will spend 75 percent of that amount to develop its North Dakota assets.

Production in the fourth quarter was 88,590 boe/pd (barrels of oil equivalent per day), beating the company's own estimate of 86,000 BOE to 88,000 boe/pd, primarily driven by its oil and gas reserves in North Dakota and in the Marcellus basin in the Appalachian region.

Enerplus said the average selling price for crude oil jumped 22.2 percent to C$65.91 in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31. Natural gas prices rose 4.8 percent.

Total average daily production marginally fell to 88,590 boe from 88,960 boe.

Excluding items, Enerplus earned 27 Canadian per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 17 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERPLUS CORP
01:19pENERPLUS : quarterly profit beats expectations on higher oil prices
RE
12:01pENERPLUS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial and Operating R..
AQ
02/20ENERPLUS CORP : annual earnings release
02/19ENERPLUS : Announces Cash Dividend for March 2018
AQ
02/16ENERPLUS : Announces Cash Dividend for March 2018
AQ
01/30ENERPLUS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/24ENERPLUS : to Present at the 2018 CIBC Institutional Investor Conference Friday,..
AQ
01/22ENERPLUS : Announces Cash Dividend for February 2018
AQ
01/19ENERPLUS : Announces Cash Dividend for February 2018
AQ
01/16ENERPLUS : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Production and Provides Expected Impact..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:11aEnerplus misses by C$0.11 
01/29Enerplus goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
01/14Enerplus Remains A Top Pick For Oil & Gas Profits 
01/04WCS VS. WTI : Canadian Heavy Crude Discount Demystified 
01/03Beating The Market With A Simple Quantitative System 
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 1 126 M
EBIT 2017 239 M
Net income 2017 248 M
Debt 2017 386 M
Yield 2017 0,92%
P/E ratio 2017 12,25
P/E ratio 2018 14,50
EV / Sales 2017 3,16x
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capitalization 3 167 M
Chart ENERPLUS CORP
Duration : Period :
Enerplus Corp Technical Analysis Chart | ERF | CA2927661025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENERPLUS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Dundas President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Elliott Pew Chairman
Raymond J. Daniels Senior Vice President-Operations, People & Culture
Jodine Jenson Labrie Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Bruce Hodgins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERPLUS CORP7.25%2 490
CNOOC LTD1.43%66 329
CONOCOPHILLIPS-0.09%64 259
EOG RESOURCES0.05%61 181
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.70%51 432
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-8.31%37 959
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.