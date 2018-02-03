ENGIE : Board of Directors Announces Decision on Governance of the Group

During a meeting on February 2, the Board of Directors of ENGIE unanimously confirmed the decision made in 2016 to separate the roles of Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

Gérard Mestrallet will leave the position of Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2018, held in Paris. On this occasion, there will be a motion submitted for approval to shareholders to appoint a new independent director, who will transition into the role of Chairperson. The main objective for this new appointment will be the effective functioning of the Group's governing bodies and support for its executive director.

The Board of Directors reiterates that it has full confidence in the Chief Executive Officer, Isabelle Kocher's, successful management and execution of ENGIE's transformation plan and in her ability to propose strategic choices to successfully build ENGIE's future.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is committed to taking on the major challenges of the energy revolution, towards a world more decarbonized, decentralized and digitalized. The Group aims to become the leader of this new energy world by focusing on three key activities for the future: low carbon generation in particular from natural gas and renewable energy, energy infrastructure and efficient solutions adapted to all its customers (individuals, businesses, territories, etc.). Innovation, digital solutions and customer satisfaction are the guiding principles of ENGIE's development. ENGIE is active in around 70 countries, employs 150,000 people worldwide and achieved revenues of €66.6 billion in 2016. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).