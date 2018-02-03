Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Engie    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE (ENGI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ENGIE : Board of Directors Announces Decision on Governance of the Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 03:20pm CET

During a meeting on February 2, the Board of Directors of ENGIE unanimously confirmed the decision made in 2016 to separate the roles of Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

Gérard Mestrallet will leave the position of Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2018, held in Paris. On this occasion, there will be a motion submitted for approval to shareholders to appoint a new independent director, who will transition into the role of Chairperson. The main objective for this new appointment will be the effective functioning of the Group's governing bodies and support for its executive director.

The Board of Directors reiterates that it has full confidence in the Chief Executive Officer, Isabelle Kocher's, successful management and execution of ENGIE's transformation plan and in her ability to propose strategic choices to successfully build ENGIE's future.

Dowload the press release

About ENGIE

ENGIE is committed to taking on the major challenges of the energy revolution, towards a world more decarbonized, decentralized and digitalized. The Group aims to become the leader of this new energy world by focusing on three key activities for the future: low carbon generation in particular from natural gas and renewable energy, energy infrastructure and efficient solutions adapted to all its customers (individuals, businesses, territories, etc.). Innovation, digital solutions and customer satisfaction are the guiding principles of ENGIE's development. ENGIE is active in around 70 countries, employs 150,000 people worldwide and achieved revenues of €66.6 billion in 2016. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

Engie SA published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 14:19:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENGIE
06:14p Engie board puts four candidates forward for chairman role - report
03:20p ENGIE : Board of Directors Announces Decision on Governance of the Group
02/02 ENGIE : GRTgaz - A 100% renewable gas mix in 2050
02/01 ENGIE : Brand Expands in North America
02/01 ENGIE : Appointments
02/01 ENGIE : Storengy and Graziella Green Power to develop geothermal plant in Italy
01/30 ENGIE : Russian Liquefied Gas Delivered to the United States Despite Sanctions
01/29 ENGIE : First biomethane injection station in Brittany - GRTgaz installs its 1 s..
01/29 ENGIE : Sanctions Anyone? US Receives Russian LNG Shipment, 2nd Tanker Reported ..
01/24 ENGIE : to Acquire Majority Stake in Electro Power Systems
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30 Of 91 Utilities, 24 Pay 'Safer' Dividends To January 2019
2017 FOCUS ON EUROPE : Will Marine Le Pen Become France's Next President?
2015 Cheniere to sell liquefied natural gas to Engie
2015 Suez Is In A Growth Business But Is Too French
2015 EDF - Cover Your Short For Now On Areva Deal, But Long Term Prefer Engie
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 64 092 M
EBIT 2017 5 391 M
Net income 2017 2 393 M
Debt 2017 24 576 M
Yield 2017 5,16%
P/E ratio 2017 13,71
P/E ratio 2018 13,50
EV / Sales 2017 0,90x
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
Capitalization 33 059 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
Engie Technical Analysis Chart | ENGI | FR0010208488 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gérard Mestrallet Chairman
Judith Hartmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy Head-Research, Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-3.45%41 182
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE6.38%39 567
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.86%37 748
SEMPRA ENERGY0.09%26 538
ORSTED9.63%24 847
E.ON-7.60%22 580
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.