ENGIE (ENGI)
07/27 09:13:48 am
13.998 EUR   +1.36%
08:21aENGIE : 1st Half Profit Falls on LNG Charges
DJ
07/24ENGIE SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/24ENGIE : invests in HomeBiogas, an innovative small scale biogas syst..
PU
Engie : 1st Half Profit Falls on LNG Charges

0
07/27/2018 | 08:21am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Friday that its first-half net profit dropped, due largely to a loss booked on its discontinued upstream and midstream LNG business.

Net profit for the first half was 938 million euros ($1.10 billion) compared with EUR1.28 billion a year earlier, while revenue was almost flat at EUR30.18 billion compared with a restated figure of EUR30.16 billion a year earlier, Engie said.

Engie said revenue growth took a hit from adverse currency effects, which were mostly offset by a sharp increase in renewable power generation in France and Brazil.

The group confirmed its guidance for the year and said it would continue to pursue its strategic overhaul, which aims to reduce exposure to commodities prices and reduce the company's carbon footprint.

Write to Nathan Allen at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 406 M
EBIT 2018 5 389 M
Net income 2018 2 440 M
Debt 2018 21 625 M
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 13,64
P/E ratio 2019 12,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 32 889 M
