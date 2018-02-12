Engie : New Chairman Could Be Appointed Tuesday -Les Echos

--Engie (ENGI.FR) is holding an extraordinary board of directors meeting Tuesday to choose a new chairman to replace Gerard Mestrallet, French newspaper Les Echos reports citing several sources.

--Mr. Mestrallet must leave his role due to an age limit--he is 68--at the next shareholders meeting on May 18, the newspaper reports.

--According to Les Echos, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, chief executive at Solvay, is the most frequently cited replacement. Fabrice Bregier, independent director of Engie and whose departure from Airbus was announced in December, and Frederic Lemoine, who just left the investment company Wendel, are other names cited by sources, Les Echos reports.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2CejuIn

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]