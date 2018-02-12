Log in
ENGIE (ENGI)
ENGIE : New Chairman Could Be Appointed Tuesday -Les Echos
02/08 ENGIE : GRTgaz - Launch of the appygas solution
02/08 EXCLUSIVE - DUT : sources
Engie : New Chairman Could Be Appointed Tuesday -Les Echos

02/12/2018 | 11:27am CET

--Engie (ENGI.FR) is holding an extraordinary board of directors meeting Tuesday to choose a new chairman to replace Gerard Mestrallet, French newspaper Les Echos reports citing several sources.

--Mr. Mestrallet must leave his role due to an age limit--he is 68--at the next shareholders meeting on May 18, the newspaper reports.

--According to Les Echos, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, chief executive at Solvay, is the most frequently cited replacement. Fabrice Bregier, independent director of Engie and whose departure from Airbus was announced in December, and Frederic Lemoine, who just left the investment company Wendel, are other names cited by sources, Les Echos reports.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2CejuIn

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 64 050 M
EBIT 2017 5 371 M
Net income 2017 2 393 M
Debt 2017 24 561 M
Yield 2017 5,54%
P/E ratio 2017 12,75
P/E ratio 2018 12,56
EV / Sales 2017 0,86x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Capitalization 30 770 M
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gérard Mestrallet Chairman
Judith Hartmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy Head-Research, Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-11.86%37 698
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.65%36 009
NATIONAL GRID PLC-14.35%35 012
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.33%25 980
ORSTED2.75%24 043
E.ON-10.87%21 552
