ENI (ENI)
Eni : 2Q Net Profit Soared on Higher Oil Prices, Production

07/27/2018 | 08:34am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Eni SpA (ENI.MI) said Friday that its second-quarter net profit soared on year, on the back of higher oil prices and production growth.

Net profit at the Italian oil major was 1.25 billion euros ($1.46 billion) compared with EUR18 million in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted net profit jumped to EUR767 million from EUR463 million, but fell short of a company-compiled analysts' forecast of EUR1.00 billion, as its operating performance was offset by lower income from investments and financial items, along with an increased tax rate, Eni said.

Adjusted operating profit more than doubled to EUR2.56 billion from EUR1.02 billion, close to estimates of EUR2.58 billion, driven by improved performance from the exploration and production business. Adjusted operating profit at the unit rose to EUR2.74 billion from EUR845 million.

Revenue climbed to EUR18.84 billion from EUR18.07 billion.

Eni said it expects capital expenditure to amount to EUR7.7 billion in 2018.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI 0.51% 16.31 End-of-day quote.17.59%
WTI -0.07% 69.48 Delayed Quote.14.33%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 77 239 M
EBIT 2018 11 292 M
Net income 2018 4 630 M
Debt 2018 10 420 M
Yield 2018 5,08%
P/E ratio 2018 12,78
P/E ratio 2019 11,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 58 976 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 18,5 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI17.59%68 682
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.70%296 348
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.30%196 664
TOTAL17.28%164 584
EQUINOR22.43%87 302
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS22.36%74 118
