Eni : Italy's Eni and Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to sign deal on Sunday

03/10/2018 | 03:54pm CET
Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

ABU DHABI/MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni and state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) are expected to sign a deal on Sunday, the Italian government and a source said.

A statement from the Italian prime minister's office said a signing ceremony was scheduled to take place after premier Paolo Gentiloni meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the Emirates Palace on Sunday afternoon.

It gave no details of the agreement between Eni and ADNOC.

Eni will sign an offshore concession agreement with ADNOC, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified as the deal was not yet public.

Eni and ADNOC declined to comment.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 476 M
EBIT 2018 8 413 M
Net income 2018 3 057 M
Debt 2018 12 008 M
Yield 2018 5,92%
P/E ratio 2018 15,77
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 49 396 M
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI-1.51%60 782
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-7.85%263 618
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.74%219 881
TOTAL0.90%145 044
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS34.60%90 914
STATOIL1.77%75 593
