Fairbanks Morse : Celebrates 125 Years by Introducing Innovative Approach to Digitally-Enable Power Systems, Parts and Services

07/25/2018 | 02:26pm CEST

Digital innovation to deliver the next chapter of reliable power generation

Fairbanks Morse - an EnPro Industries company (NYSE: NPO) and leading provider of solutions that are powering the world forward - is unveiling today the next chapter in the American company’s 125-year story with a strategic shift in the delivery of its power solutions portfolio. The distributed power sector is rapidly transforming into one that is defined by diversity in fuel and energy generation resources, digital innovation, and cloud-based services solutions. Fairbanks Morse will be at the forefront of this paradigm shift by digitally enabling its customers’ power generation systems with a retrofittable version of the PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ platform. This will enable the collection of real-time data from power systems and will transform the way Fairbanks Morse delivers valuable aftermarket parts and services, extending the life of assets that in many cases have been deployed for decades.

“Today, we are aggressively plotting the company’s future as a provider of reliable power through new digital platforms that enhance the capabilities of our engines and revolutionize the services and lifecycle solutions that will extend the life of our customers’ assets,” said Deepak Navnith, Fairbanks Morse president. “By embracing technologies like the cloud and the Internet of Things, we are taking a digital platform-based approach to extending the asset life of our power systems, increasing our responsiveness, and providing the agility needed to solve more of our customers’ power generation needs as the energy mix moves toward renewables and distributed generation.”

Launched in 2017, the Fairbanks Morse PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ platform is now being extended to connect to all FM power systems – even ones commissioned decades ago. A lightweight retrofittable solution to legacy power systems makes them cloud-enabled, which supports real-time monitoring by the Fairbanks Morse services team to help extend service life. As an open platform that utilizes digital technologies like IoT, PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ can also enable legacy Fairbanks Morse power systems to be integrated alongside renewable distributed energy resources (DER) such as solar, wind, and energy storage. This provides tremendous flexibility for power systems operators because the plug-and-play, retrofittable platform can incorporate new technological advancements over time.

As a proof point of the adoption of digital innovation, Fairbanks Morse also announced today its new modernized corporate website and rebranding. As the company moves well into its second century of operations, the changes accurately reflect the vision for powering the world forward with innovative, smart, and efficient power solutions.

“Our goal is to deliver value through digital innovation. The new website reflects this vision through a powerful user experience from a customer’s first visit that continues along their journey toward ongoing service, parts ordering, and lifecycle support,” said Kim Getgen, vice president of sales and marketing at Fairbanks Morse. “This comprehensive approach is built around a brand promise to exceed our customers’ expectations and conveys the values of a modern, technology-focused company that is disrupting the future of power generation, creating innovative solutions to 21st century business problems, and is committed to broadening global access to reliable electricity.”

For more information about Fairbank’s Morse’s PoweReliability-as-a-Service platform, download Navigant’s “Disruptive Generation” whitepaper report and visit www.fairbanksmorse.com to experience the newly introduced website.

About Fairbanks Morse

For over 125 years, Fairbanks Morse has been powering the world forward with innovative distributed power generation solutions that deliver optimal performance in a wide range of applications from base load and standby in municipal, nuclear, and institutional facilities to locomotive engines, and naval and commercial-class ship propulsion and shipboard power. Reliable and dependable, their flagship Opposed Piston (OP) engine technology has been trusted for decades and has totaled over 100 million operating hours – many units with over 40 years of service. Learn more about how Fairbanks Morse is committed to delivering power where it is needed most in the world by visiting www.fairbanksmorse.com.

About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2018
