Fairbanks Morse : Celebrates 125 Years by Introducing Innovative Approach to Digitally-Enable Power Systems, Parts and Services

Fairbanks Morse - an EnPro Industries company (NYSE: NPO) and leading
provider of solutions that are powering the world forward - is unveiling
today the next chapter in the American company’s 125-year story with a
strategic shift in the delivery of its power solutions portfolio. The
distributed power sector is rapidly transforming into one that is
defined by diversity in fuel and energy generation resources, digital
innovation, and cloud-based services solutions. Fairbanks Morse will be
at the forefront of this paradigm shift by digitally enabling its
customers’ power generation systems with a retrofittable version of the
PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ platform. This will enable the collection
of real-time data from power systems and will transform the way
Fairbanks Morse delivers valuable aftermarket parts and services,
extending the life of assets that in many cases have been deployed for
decades.
“Today, we are aggressively plotting the company’s future as a provider
of reliable power through new digital platforms that enhance the
capabilities of our engines and revolutionize the services and lifecycle
solutions that will extend the life of our customers’ assets,” said
Deepak Navnith, Fairbanks Morse president. “By embracing technologies
like the cloud and the Internet of Things, we are taking a digital
platform-based approach to extending the asset life of our power
systems, increasing our responsiveness, and providing the agility needed
to solve more of our customers’ power generation needs as the energy mix
moves toward renewables and distributed generation.”
Launched in 2017, the Fairbanks Morse PoweReliability-as-a-Service™
platform is now being extended to connect to all FM power systems – even
ones commissioned decades ago. A lightweight retrofittable solution to
legacy power systems makes them cloud-enabled, which supports real-time
monitoring by the Fairbanks Morse services team to help extend service
life. As an open platform that utilizes digital technologies like IoT,
PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ can also enable legacy Fairbanks Morse
power systems to be integrated alongside renewable distributed energy
resources (DER) such as solar, wind, and energy storage. This provides
tremendous flexibility for power systems operators because the
plug-and-play, retrofittable platform can incorporate new technological
advancements over time.
As a proof point of the adoption of digital innovation, Fairbanks Morse
also announced today its new modernized corporate website
and rebranding. As the company moves well into its second century of
operations, the changes accurately reflect the vision for powering the
world forward with innovative, smart, and efficient power solutions.
“Our goal is to deliver value through digital innovation. The new
website reflects this vision through a powerful user experience from a
customer’s first visit that continues along their journey toward ongoing
service, parts ordering, and lifecycle support,” said Kim Getgen, vice
president of sales and marketing at Fairbanks Morse. “This comprehensive
approach is built around a brand promise to exceed our customers’
expectations and conveys the values of a modern, technology-focused
company that is disrupting the future of power generation, creating
innovative solutions to 21st century business problems, and
is committed to broadening global access to reliable electricity.”
For more information about Fairbank’s Morse’s
PoweReliability-as-a-Service platform, download
Navigant’s “Disruptive Generation” whitepaper report and visit www.fairbanksmorse.com
to experience the newly introduced website.
