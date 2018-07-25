Log in
ENSCO PLC    ESV   GB00B4VLR192

ENSCO PLC (ESV)
07/24 10:02:27 pm
6.71 USD   -0.59%
02:03aENSCO : Schedules Second Quarter 2018
07/03ENSCO PLC : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Confe..
06/01ENSCO PLC : Ex-dividend day for
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ensco : Schedules Second Quarter 2018

07/25/2018 | 02:03am CEST

from July 26, 2018 to August 26, 201809:00 AM CST

London, England, 3 July 2018…Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) will hold its second quarter 2018 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. London) on Thursday, 26 July 2018. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning. The conference call will be webcast live at www.enscoplc.com. Alternatively, callers may dial 1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. Please ask for the Ensco conference call. Itis recommended that participants call 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Callers may avoid delays by pre-registering to receive a dial-in number and PIN at http://dpregister.com/10120576.

Disclaimer

Ensco plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 00:02:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 718 M
EBIT 2018 -178 M
Net income 2018 -553 M
Debt 2018 4 437 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 2 977 M
Chart ENSCO PLC
Duration : Period :
ENSCO PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,77 $
Spread / Average Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl G. Trowell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Rowsey Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Carey Lowe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan Baksht Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Stokes Knowlton Senior Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENSCO PLC14.21%2 977
HELMERICH & PAYNE-8.88%6 468
TRANSOCEAN LTD18.35%5 867
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-13.35%5 571
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-28.84%4 532
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-30.64%3 745
