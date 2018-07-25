Ensco : Schedules Second Quarter 2018

from July 26, 2018 to August 26, 201809:00 AM CST
London, England, 3 July 2018…Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) will hold its second quarter 2018 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. London) on Thursday, 26 July 2018. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning. The conference call will be webcast live at www.enscoplc.com. Alternatively, callers may dial 1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. Please ask for the Ensco conference call. Itis recommended that participants call 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Callers may avoid delays by pre-registering to receive a dial-in number and PIN at http://dpregister.com/10120576.
