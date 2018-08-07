Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ensign Energy Services Inc    ESI   CA2935701078

ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC (ESI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Ensign Energy Services Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTC PINK: ESVIF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-4206330794BE0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC
08:03pENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ensign Energy Services Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:01aENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
AQ
07/26Canadian Exchanges Stock Scanner Trinidad Drilling, CES Energy Solutions, Ens..
AC
07/19ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcas..
PU
06/21ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18As oil prices surge, U.S. service providers eye growing labour shortage
RE
05/07ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. : - Announces the Final 2018 Annual Meeting Board of..
AQ
05/07ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : reports $26.7M Q1 loss, revenue up from year ago
AQ
05/07ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Reports 2018 First Quarter Results
AQ
04/26ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. : - First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Ensign Energy Services' (ESVIF) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/05Ensign Energy Services reports FY results 
2017Ensign Energy Services' (ESVIF) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
20172 Top S&P/TSX Composite (CAD) Dividend Dogs Flaunt 'Yuge' Target Price Upside.. 
2017Ensign Energy Services' (ESVIF) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 075 M
EBIT 2018 -155 M
Net income 2018 -136 M
Debt 2018 689 M
Yield 2018 10,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 881 M
Chart ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Ensign Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,32  CAD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert H. Geddes President, COO & Non-Independent Director
N. Murray Edwards Non-Independent Chairman
Michael Gray Chief Financial Officer
James Brian Howe Independent Director
Len O. Kangas Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC-13.29%678
HELMERICH & PAYNE-5.31%6 668
TRANSOCEAN LTD21.35%5 983
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-15.25%5 436
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-29.96%4 376
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-27.38%3 698
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.