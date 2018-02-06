EnSync Energy Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Management to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EST (3:30 p.m. CST)

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 6, 2018/PRNewswire / -- EnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems, a leading developer of innovative distributed energy resources (DERs), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET(3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss results for its second quarter fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017. The Company plans to release financial results in a press release after the market close on February 13, 2018.

The conference call will include comments from Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hansenand Chief Administrative Officer, Fred Vaske.

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET(3:30 p.m. CT)

Domestic participant dial in #: (877) 283-0524 or (412) 317-5232

Conference code #: 10116984

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Interested parties can also listen to a live internet webcast available in the investor section of the Company's website at www.ensync.com.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10116984, through February 20, 2018. A webcast replay will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at www.ensync.com for 90 days.

About EnSync Energy Systems

EnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems (EnSync Energy), is creating the future of electricity with innovative distributed energy resource (DER) systems and internet of energy (IOE) control platforms. EnSync Energy ensures the most cost-effective and resilient electricity, delivered from an electrical infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources, such as renewables, energy storage and the utility grid. As project developer, EnSync Energy's distinctive engagement methodology encompasses load analysis, system design consulting, and technical and financial modeling to ensure energy systems are sized and optimized to meet our customers' objectives for value and performance. Proprietary direct current (DC) power control hardware, energy management software, and extensive experience with numerous energy storage technologies uniquely positions EnSync Energy to deliver fully integrated systems that provide for efficient design, procurement, commissioning, and ongoing operation. EnSync Energy's IOE control platform adapts easily to ever-changing generation and load variables, as well as changes in utility prices and programs, ensuring the means to make or save money behind-the-meter, while concurrently providing utilities the opportunity to use DERs for an array of grid enhancing services. In addition to direct system sales, EnSync Energy includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) in its portfolio of offerings, which enables electricity savings for customers and provides a stable financial yield for investors. EnSync Energy is a global corporation, with joint venture Meineng Energy in AnHui, China, and energy project development subsidiary Holu Energy LLC in Hawaii, and DCfusion LLC, a power system engineering and design, consultancy and policy firm. For more information, visit www.ensync.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the 'safe harbor' created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'seek,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate' or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release may address the following subjects among others: our ability to monetize our PPA assets, statements regarding the sufficiency of our capital resources, expected operating losses, expected revenues, expected expenses and our expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Relations Contact:

Antenna

Shreema Mehta

[email protected]

(646) 416-9853

EnSync Energy Media Contact:

Michelle Montague

[email protected]

(262) 735-5676

Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Joseph Diaz, or Joe Dorame

(602) 889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE EnSync, Inc.